Trade, Industry and Competition participates in outward selling mission to Spain, 25 to 29 Nov

South Africa will strengthen its presence in the global rail innovation landscape when the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) leads an Outward Selling Mission (OSM) to Madrid, Spain, from 25–29 November 2025. The mission will position South African companies at Rail Live 2025, one of the world’s leading platforms for railway technology and innovation.

Rail Live is Spain’s premier international exhibition and conference for the railway sector, bringing together operators, manufacturers, policymakers, and technology providers to explore the latest developments in global rail transport.

Rail Live features an extensive exhibition of advanced rail technologies and a conference focused on sustainability, digitisation, and liberalisation. This environment enables knowledge exchange, business development, and exposure to international best practices, making South Africa’s participation both timely and strategic.

The South African delegation will comprise nine companies operating across key segments of the rail and transport ecosystem, including rolling stock components, signalling systems, engineering services, infrastructure maintenance, digital mobility solutions, and rail logistics. These companies represent a mix of established and emerging players aligned with Spain’s advanced rail landscape and global industry trends.

According to the Chief Director of Export Promotion at the dtic, Ms Zanele Sanni, the mission comes at a pivotal time for South Africa’s rail sector.

“Rail Live is globally recognised for showcasing cutting-edge rail technology and sustainable transport solutions. For South Africa, this mission presents an opportunity to engage with global industry leaders, learn from world-class systems, and identify partnerships that can support our rail modernisation agenda,” she says.

Sanni further notes that the mission aligns closely with the dtic’s strategic priorities.

“Our participation is anchored in the dtic’s 3Ds, namely Digitalisation, Decarbonisation and Diversification. Showcasing South African capabilities at Rail Live strengthens our global positioning while advancing sustainable, innovative approaches essential for the future of rail, and it also deepens collaboration with the custodians of the Rail Live platform for long-term technical cooperation,” says Sanni.

She adds: “We anticipate that this mission will broaden market access for South African companies, enhance their long-term competitiveness, and serve as an important pilot engagement to build a strong evidence base for future participation in high-impact global events.”

Sanni further notes that the mission is expected to deliver meaningful returns by strengthening cooperation between government and industry, enabling access to new technologies, and enhancing the global competitiveness of South African rail companies.

“Spain demonstrates what is possible when innovation, efficiency and sustainability drive transport development. Our goal is to ensure that South Africa not only learns from these models but adapts them in ways that enhance regional connectivity, support industrialisation, and drive inclusive economic growth,” she concludes.

