Australian and German States unite to award grant, powered by LUYTEN 3D’s Next-Gen multi-material construction printing

LUYTEN 3D logo LUYTEN 3D printers

Ahmed Mahil, CEO of LUYTEN, announced the grant at Formnext 2025, the world’s leading additive manufacturing show, as part of the Global Victoria delegation.

LUYTEN 3D’s printers are enabling QUT, TUM, and Hassell’s research, combining our own technology and respected voices to fundamentally transform the housing landscape.” — Assoc Prof Dr Ahmed Mahil

FRANKFURT, BAVARIA, GERMANY, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LUYTEN 3D is proud to announce that the groundbreaking “Next Generation Multi-Material Construction 3D Printing for Affordable Housing” project has been awarded funding through the Queensland-Bavaria Collaborative Research Program. The grant is part of the Development Grant, supported by the Queensland Government’s Department of the Environment, Tourism, Science, and Innovation . This milestone reflects the strength of German-Australian collaboration in advanced manufacturing and innovation.The project will create the world’s first mobile construction 3D printing lab with multi-material, multi-robotic capabilities, designed to tackle complex on-site construction challenges while advancing sustainable, low-carbon building practices.This 2-year, AUD $1.3 million research project will begin later this year and bring together an international collaboration between LUYTEN 3D, QUT, the Technical University of Munich (TUM), and Hassell.The project aims to unlock the enormous potential of construction 3D printing to address one of the industry’s most pressing challenges: delivering safe, scalable, and affordable housing. Through pioneering research, the team will develop novel design tools and mobile 3D printing technologies capable of producing multi-material, low-carbon, bio-based building systems that are ready for real-world application.LUYTEN 3D is honoured to contribute to the Queensland-Bavaria partnership, supporting both state and federal priorities in sustainable construction, and helping shape the future of affordable, circular, and resilient housing through next-generation 3D printing innovation.Quotes attributable to Assoc Professor Dr Ahmed Mahil , CEO and Global President of LUYTEN 3D“LUYTEN 3D is proud to bridge international alliances through soft diplomacy, leveraging technology, science, and innovation. LUYTEN 3D’s printers are enabling QUT, TUM, and Hassell’s research, combining our own technology and respected voices to fundamentally transform the housing landscape.”“This is not just a small printing exercise. It is a start-to-finish approach on-site, low-cost, and low-carbon built housing.”“It is LUYTEN 3D’s technology that is at the heart of this project, enabling cutting-edge, multi-material, on-site 3D printing and driving the future of affordable, sustainable housing.”“This project is an opportunity to redefine how we build. We are creating technologies that will transform housing delivery in Australia, Germany, and beyond.”Quotes attributable to Professor Tim Schork, School of Architecture and Built Environment, QUT,“Through this research, we are creating the world’s first mobile construction 3D printing lab with multi-material, multi-robotic capabilities."“We are excited to partner with LUYTEN 3D to extend the system and tackle complex, on-site construction challenges.”“Partnering with LUYTEN 3D allows us to bring multi-material 3D printing directly to construction sites, complementing and enhancing traditional prefabrication methods.”“Through testing sites, we will demonstrate how multi-material 3D printing can support the Federal Government’s Circular Economy Framework and contribute to doubling circularity by 2035.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.