Biodefense Market Set to Reach USD 29.47 Billion in 2032 Amid Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

The global biodefense market is estimated to be valued at USD 17.75 Bn in 2025 and exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2025 to 2032.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Biodefense Market is estimated to be valued at USD 17.75 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 29.47 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2025 to 2032. The market is witnessing robust growth driven by increased government investments in biological threat preparedness and rising awareness of bioterrorism risks. Growing demand for vaccines, diagnostics, and protective equipment is further expected to elevate the Biodefense Market’s value. However, high development costs, ethical concerns related to dual-use research, and stringent regulatory requirements may restrain overall market growth.Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4516 Global Biodefense Market Key TakeawaysBased on product, anthrax segment is slated to account for 28.6% of the global biodefense market share by 2025.Hospitals remain leading end users of biodefense products, with the target segment capturing 26% of the market share in 2025.North America is anticipated to retain its dominance, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global biodefense industry share in 2025.Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as the most lucrative market for biodefense solutions during the assessment period.Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases and Pandemics Fueling Market GrowthCoherent Market Insights’ new biodefense market analysis outlines major factors fueling industry growth. Rising prevalence of infectious diseases and pandemics is one such prominent growth factor.The emergence of new infectious diseases like COVID-19 and the resurgence of old ones like Ebola and Zika are creating a constant need for rapid diagnostics, vaccines, and therapeutics. This, in turn, is expected to stimulate growth of the biodefense market during the forecast period.Biodefense vaccines and therapeutics are becoming essential tools for protecting populations against infectious diseases and potential biological threats. These products are designed to prevent or treat infections caused by viruses, bacteria, and other harmful agents.Buy the Complete Report with an Impressive Discount (Up to 25% Off ) at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4516 High R&D Costs and Regulatory Challenges Limiting Market GrowthThe global biodefense market outlook appears promising, owing to growing incidence of infectious diseases. However, regulatory hurdles and high expenses associated with biodefense solution R&D might limit market growth to some extent during the forthcoming period.Developing effective biodefense solutions requires substantial investment in research, clinical trials, and regulatory approvals. These costs can deter investment and slow the pace of innovation, thereby limiting market expansion.In addition, stringent regulatory requirements for biodefense products can delay their development and availability. This can pose a significant hurdle to the biodefense market growth in the coming years.Rising Threat of Bioterrorism Unlocking New Growth ProspectsIncreasing global concerns over biological warfare and terrorist attacks involving pathogens such as anthrax or Ebola are pushing governments to invest in biodefense strategies. This is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for biodefense product manufacturers during the forthcoming period.Moreover, new initiatives and policies are being introduced to reduce the threat of bioterrorism. For instance, in October 2025, the U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan amendment to limit taxpayer funding for some Chinese biotech firms seen as national security risks.This move, under the proposed Biosecure Act, shows rising concern over China’s influence in biotechnology. It seeks to address concerns related to the security of biotechnology research as well as the potential misuse of biological agents. Such efforts will likely contribute to the growth of biodefense market in the coming years.Emerging Biodefense Market TrendsRising awareness about biosecurity is a key growth-shaping trend in the biodefense market. Organizations, hospitals, and governments are increasingly recognizing the importance of biosecurity measures to protect populations. This is expected to drive demand for biodefense solutions, including detection systems, vaccines, and protective equipment.Biotechnology advancements, such as synthetic biology, rapid diagnostics, and mRNA vaccines, are enhancing the capabilities of biodefense solutions. Similarly, development of novel vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and antiviral drugs will likely boost market adoption.There is a rising trend of using innovative technologies like AI and ML. These technologies have the tendency to analyze vast datasets, forecast disease spread, and accelerate drug and vaccine discovery.Increasing government support is creating a conducive environment for the expansion of biodefense industry. Governments worldwide are allocating significant budgets to develop vaccines, therapeutics, detection systems, and emergency response infrastructure. Programs like the U.S. BARDA, EU biodefense initiatives, and Global Health Security Agenda demonstrate this support.Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/4516 Competitor InsightsKey companies in the biodefense market report:Altimmune Inc.XOMA corporationEmergent Biosolutions Inc.SIGA TechnologiesElusys Therapeutics Inc.Dynavax Technologies CorporationIchor Medical Systems.Cleveland Biolabs.Bavarian Nordic.Dynport Vaccine CompanyOlogy BioservicesChimerix, Inc.Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.Takeda PharmaceuticalsPluristem TherapeuticsCleveland BioLabs, Inc.Key DevelopmentsIn August 2025, Dynavax Technologies reported positive early results from testing its new shingles vaccine, Z-1018. The vaccine showed strong immune responses and was well tolerated in the trial.In May 2024, Bavarian Nordic partnered with CEPI to advance Mpox vaccination in Africa. In August 2025, Dynavax Technologies reported positive early results from testing its new shingles vaccine, Z-1018. The vaccine showed strong immune responses and was well tolerated in the trial.In May 2024, Bavarian Nordic partnered with CEPI to advance Mpox vaccination in Africa. The partnership will test the vaccine's safety and effectiveness in adults and children to better protect people from Mpox in Africa.

