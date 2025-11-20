Hummus Market Size, Forecast & Rising Vegan Demand and Mediterranean Cuisine Adoption Drive Market Growth (2025–2032)

Hummus Market

The global hummus market is growing steadily, driven by rising demand for healthy, plant-based, protein-rich snacks and expanding retail availability.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Hummus Market , valued at USD 3.64 Billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 7.93 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% amid rising vegan demand, clean-label trends, and flavour innovation.Global Hummus Market Growth Forecast 2025-2032 Driven by Vegan Trends, Flavour Innovation, and Strategic InvestmentsGlobal Hummus Market is experiencing robust growth, driven by rising health awareness, expanding adoption of plant-based and vegan diets, and increasing demand for nutrient-dense, versatile snacks. Key market players, including Sabra, PepsiCo, Strauss Group, and Hope Foods, are investing in flavour innovations, facility expansions, and sustainable packaging, strengthening Hummus Market size, share, trends, and forecast growth across North America, Europe, and emerging regions. This dynamic market reflects shifting consumer preferences towards clean-label, protein-rich, and convenient hummus products. Plant-Based and Vegan Trends Fuel Expansion in the Hummus Market Worldwide Growing health awareness and the worldwide trend in plant-based nutrition drive the Hummus Market. The presence of high protein and clean label ingredients and increasing adoption of vegan diets contribute to the humus market size, market share, market trends and market forecast growth. Increasing demand for nutrient-dense, versatile foods will continue to support and drive the growth of the Hummus Market across the key regional segments. Increasing demand for nutrient-dense, versatile foods will continue to support and drive the growth of the Hummus Market across the key regional segments.Rising Production Costs and Raw Material Scarcity Constrain Global Hummus Market GrowthFluctuating prices of chickpeas, tahini, and olive oil create large restraints on the Hummus Market with respect to production expenditures and supply chain conditions. These price changes limit the market size, share, trends, and future market size forecasts. Increasing global demand for chickpeas is occurring with a lack of supply of these raw materials, raising costs in these product categories; consistently offering affordable final price points while materially restraining total Hummus Market expansion across regions.Flavour Innovation and Nutrient-Dense Snacks Create New Growth Opportunities in the Hummus MarketIntroducing flavour innovation will generate important new growth opportunities within the Hummus Market as manufacturers launch new value-added, unique and premium varieties, and global inspired varieties. Growing consumer demand for clean label, nutrient-dense snacks provide additional market size, market share, market trends, and resilience in national and developed market forecasts. The potential for innovation and specialty diets will create further long-term growth opportunities for the Hummus Market within regions. What Emerging Flavors Are Taking the Global Hummus Market by Storm? Global Hummus Market Trends (2025–2032) ♦ Plant-Based and Vegan Diets: Rising global adoption of vegan and plant-based lifestyles is boosting the Hummus Market size and market growth, driving demand for chickpea-based, protein-rich hummus products. ♦ Flavour Innovation: Consumers are seeking unique and premium varieties, including avocado, sun-dried tomato, and spicy jalapeno, fuelling HummusMarket trends and opportunities for differentiation. ♦ Convenience and Ready-to-Eat Options: Pre-packaged hummus for supermarkets and online platforms is increasingly popular, contributing to market share expansion in the global hummus sector. ♦ Clean-Label and Organic Products: Health-conscious consumers favour transparency in ingredients, supporting market forecast growth for organic and clean-label hummus offerings. ♦ Regional Expansion: North America and Europe lead in consumption, while Asia-Pacific and other emerging regions offer significant potential for Hummus Market growth, size, and share. Classic Hummus Segment Drives Global Hummus Market Size, Share, and Growth 2024 The classic hummus category led the Hummus Market in 2024 due to its traditional taste, smooth texture, and versatility for all meals. The classic hummus category is the most commonly preferred by consumers, and meets the needs of the vegetarian and vegan diet, which also adds to the growth of the size, share, trends, and forecast of the Hummus Market. As there are multiple gifts, spicing, or just eating a dip outside of the container, classic hummus is synonymous with delicious longevity, allowing it to inspire market growth overall and add into the segment growth within the Hummus Market.Hummus Market — Segmentation (By Type, Packaging Type, Distribution Channel, Regional Insights)PepsiCo Acquisition and Sabra Innovations Boost Global Hummus Market Growth 2024On March 15, 2024, Sabra Dipping Company, LLC launched an updated classic hummus recipe, enhancing tahini roast and garlic flavours, boosting Hummus Market growth and market trends.On November 20, 2024, PepsiCo acquired the remaining 50% stake in Sabra and Obela, consolidating full ownership and strengthening Hummus Market share globally.On June 10, 2024, Sabra expanded its Chesterfield, VA facility by 40,000 sq ft, establishing the world’s largest hummus production plant, impacting market size and forecast growth.Competitive Dynamics in the Global Hummus Market: Innovation, Plant-Based Demand, and Strategic Packaging Driving GrowthGlobal Hummus Market has become increasingly competitive, propelled by trends in product innovation, growing demand for plant-based protein products, and health-conscious consumers. Industry players, including Sabra, Tribe Hummus, and Cedar's Mediterranean Foods International, continue to diversify their product lines by launching new flavours, textures, and ingredients to increase their market size, market share, market trends, and forecast growth.Post updated to include Strauss Group and Hope Foods as product launch and innovation leaders in packaging innovation to advance their position in the Marketplace. Strauss Group announces new product lines aimed at a variety of consumer tastes, while Hope Foods pursues convenience and sustainability through plastic-neutral organic packaging. Initiatives like these will fuel new growth of the Hummus Market, increase market size and reach and reinforcing competitive enhancement across the market size, share, and future of the Hummus Market.Rising Plant-Based Diets Drive North America’s Hummus Market Growth 2024North America dominated the Hummus Market in 2024, driven by health-conscious lifestyles, rising plant-based diet adoption, and multicultural culinary preferences. The popularity of pre-packaged and ready-to-eat hummus, along with innovative flavours, strengthened market size, market share, market trends, and forecast growth, positioning the region as a key contributor to global Hummus Market expansion.Hummus Market Key PlayersKey PlayersSabra Dipping Company, LLCNestlé S.A.Blue Moose of BoulderTribe HummusBoar's HeadHormel Foods CorporationFontaine Santé Foods Inc.Cedar's Mediterranean Foods, Inc.Hope Foods, LLCIthaca Cold-CraftedLantana FoodsMediterranean OrganicBakkavor GroupYoghurt and CheeseHummus GoodnessEat Well Embrace LifeDelighted By HummusRoots HummusAbuKassPepsiCo, Inc.FAQsQ1: What is driving the growth of the Hummus Market?A1: Rising consumer awareness of health, the popularity of plant-based and vegan diets, and demand for nutrient-dense snacks are driving Hummus Market growth.Q2: Which segment dominates the Hummus Market by type?A2: The classic hummus segment dominated in 2024 due to its authentic taste, creamy texture, and versatility in meals.Q3: What are the key restraints for the Hummus Market?A3: Price volatility of raw materials like chickpeas, tahini, and olive oil limits production, supply chain efficiency, and market expansion.Q4: Which region leads the Hummus Market?A4: North America leads the market, driven by health-conscious lifestyles, plant-based diet adoption, multicultural cuisine trends, and convenient packaged options.Q5: How are key players enhancing competitiveness in the Hummus Market?A5: Companies like Sabra, Strauss Group, and Hope Foods focus on flavour innovation, new varieties, and sustainable, convenient packaging to strengthen market share and growth.Key Highlights and Key Insights♦ Robust Market Growth: The Global Hummus Market, valued at USD 3.64 Billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 7.93 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.2%, driven by rising health awareness and plant-based diet adoption.♦ Flavor Innovation as a Growth Driver: Consumers increasingly demand unique and premium hummus varieties, such as avocado, sun-dried tomato, and spicy jalapeno, creating opportunities for market differentiation.♦ Key Player Investments: Industry leaders like Sabra, PepsiCo, Strauss Group, and Hope Foods are driving market expansion through facility upgrades, flavor innovations, and sustainable packaging initiatives.♦ North America Dominance: North America leads the market due to health-conscious lifestyles, multicultural cuisine trends, and the popularity of pre-packaged and ready-to-eat hummus options.♦ Vegan and Clean-Label Trends: Rising adoption of vegan diets and demand for nutrient-dense, clean-label products are significantly contributing to market growth, size, and forecast trends globally.Global Hummus Market / Analyst PerspectiveHummus Market is registering strong growth, fuelled by increased worldwide adoption of plant-based and vegan diets, in addition to growing consumer demand for nutrient dense snack foods that are versatile. 