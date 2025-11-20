Durable Medical Equipment Market Growth Outlook: CAGR of 7.1% and Value Reaching USD 72.8 Billion by 2032 | 3M Company

Durable Medical Equipment Market Size

The Durable Medical Equipment Market size is estimated to valued USD 45.3 billion in 2025 and expected USD 72.8 billion by 2032, CAGR of 7.1% from 2025 to 2032

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Durable Medical Equipment Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 45.3 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 72.8 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2025 to 2032. Durable medical equipment (DME) refers to long-lasting healthcare devices built for repeated use, like wheelchairs, hospital beds, respiratory gear, infusion pumps, and mobility aids. These products are designed for clinical functionality, patient safety, and comfort, often featuring adjustable settings, lightweight materials, and portability for easy use at home or in hospitals.Request a sample report (Use Corporate eMail ID to Get Higher Priority) at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1677 Durable Medical Equipment Market Key TakeawaysThe global durable medical equipment market is forecasted to expand to around USD 72.8 billion by 2032, with a CAGR expected to be 7.1% from an estimated USD 45.3 billion in 2025.With more than 45% of the market, mobility aids lead due to the aging population and advances in mobility technologies.The most rapidly expanding category is respiratory devices, which is led by increased chronic respiratory diseases and innovation in portable oxygen therapy.North America holds the largest proportion of over 38% because it has a well-established healthcare system and favorable reimbursement policies.Asia-Pacific is projected to grow fastest, with a CAGR above 9% through 2032, due to rising healthcare investment and chronic disease prevalence.Increasing Global Dependence on Durable Medical Support EquipmentLong-term care solutions are being implemented in hospitals across the globe leading to increased demand for high level support equipment. An aging population and the increase in the rate of chronic disease remain the causes of the growing demand for devices that enhance mobility, respiratory support, and the performance of home-based treatment.The manufacturers are incorporating smart monitoring systems, improved safety measures, and flexible designs in their products. These new developments have facilitated the use of new equipment by hospitals and at-home care facilities, which has propelled the development of the durable medical equipment market.New technologies, such as connected devices, automated rehabilitation, and digital maintenance platforms, minimize downtimes and enhance patient outcomes. Due to the current emphasis on reliability and long-term performance of healthcare systems, durable medical equipment demand continues to rise globally, driving market acceleration.Request for Customization : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1677 Regulatory Barriers and High Procurement Costs Slowing ExpansionThe challenges faced by durable medical equipment companies include multi-region regulatory frameworks. Strict safety, quality, and certification regulations tend to delay product approvals, which shifts market entry and expansion schedules.Advanced equipment has high procurement and operating costs that limit its use in smaller hospitals and clinics. This decreases the aggregate demand, particularly in developing and price-sensitive markets.To overcome these challenges, manufacturers are focusing on more cost-effective manufacturing, creative funding, and faster regulatory adherence. These measures are expected to increase the market value and create a new growth opportunity in the course of the forecast period.Growing Integration of Advanced Equipment Across Healthcare FacilitiesThe global durable medical equipment (DME) market is expected to increase at a significant rate, with hospitals and clinics adopting advanced medical equipment to improve patient care. Increased demand for accurate diagnostics, remote monitoring, and rehabilitation contributes to this adoption.Healthcare providers are placing smart, automated equipment to enhance the workflow and patient outcomes. In 2025, numerous facilities replaced their imaging systems, ventilators, and infusion devices and improved the quality of care, increasing demand for durable medical equipment.Emerging technologies (IoT-based monitoring tools, AI-guided diagnostics, and cloud-based equipment) can be used to reduce errors and operating expenses. They allow healthcare organizations to increase services and enhance patient outcomes and overall efficiency. The trend towards home healthcare and outpatient services creates the demand and necessity to innovate and introduce new, more sophisticated equipment that enhances the durable medical equipment market value even more.Durable Medical Equipment Market TrendsThe global durable medical equipment market is changing at a high pace, with the trend having more hospitals, clinics, and home care providers embracing the latest medical equipment. The increasing need for patient monitoring, rehabilitation, and mobility generates innovation and enhances the value of the market.Connected ventilators, infusion pumps, and patient monitoring systems are automated and intelligent equipment that improve efficiency in operations. These solutions enable healthcare facilities to reduce errors, costs, and enhance service, which drives the overall market growth.The use of medical equipment is changing due to cloud-based device management and remote monitoring platforms. Patient data can now be scaled in a safe manner that provides providers with the opportunity to treat patients proactively and develop a customized care plan.New trends include portable and point-of-care equipment. Many hospitals and home care services use real-time diagnostic and monitoring devices to manage chronic or acute conditions, which stimulates greater durable medical equipment demand.Competitor InsightsKey players in the durable medical equipment market report include:Medtronic PLCInvacare CorporationPhilips HealthcareStryker CorporationDrive DeVilbiss HealthcareHill‑Rom Holdings Inc.Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)3M CompanyGE HealthcareBioness Inc.Key DevelopmentsIn March 2025, the CMS chose Noridian Healthcare as its Jurisdiction A DMEPOS Medicare contractor. It is responsible for processing durable medical equipment claims.In June 2025, Agiliti launched the NP Line™ stretcher support surfaces. This design is intended to improve patient comfort, durability, and contamination prevention.In June 2025, the Kendall DL Multi System was launched. 