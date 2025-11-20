Dance theatre piece Selfish Selfie under the “Commissioning Performing Arts Productions” programme presented with industry exchange session to promote further development

MACAU, November 20 - As the second commissioned project of the Cultural Affairs Bureau’s programme “Commissioning Performing Arts Productions 2024-2026”, five sessions of the performance Selfish Selfie were concluded successfully at the Macao Cultural Centre Box II from 14 to 16 November, which received an enthusiastic response from the public and industry professionals. In order to strengthen the external promotion of local productions, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym) specially invited representatives from various stage production entities, theatres and arts festivals from Mainland China and Hong Kong to attend the performances, and to explore collaboration opportunities with the selected production teams from the “Commissioning Performing Arts Productions” programme.

Developing a brand-new theatrical sensation along with Beijing-based artist Dynamic Wang and a local cast of established actors and dancers, Alexis Kam delves into a narcissistic, occasionally absurd world, depicting the distortion and rebirth of various personas. The performance challenges the audience to discern reality from virtuality in an era dominated by the frenzy of social media, with individuals constantly seeking attention and validation by curating idealized versions of themselves.

In order to explore more performance opportunities for local productions under the “Commissioning Performing Arts Productions 2024-2026”, IC specially invited representatives from various overseas stage production entities, theatres and arts festivals for this occasion. In conjunction with the performance Selfish Selfie, the “Local Program Presentation Session” was held for the first time, during which six selected production teams and a number of local performing arts entities promoted their projects and art teams, as well as explored collaboration opportunities for revivals or tours. The above session was hosted by the Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Cheang Kai Meng, and was attended by representatives from various entities, including the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Beijing Dance / LDTX, the Beijing Fun Age Entertainment Co., Ltd., Hong Kong Arts Festival, Hong Kong’s City Contemporary Dance Company (CCDC), Shanghai International Dance Center, Shanghai New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center, Shenzhen Dancers Association, Shenzhen Antuo Hill Public Cultural Centre, Shenzhen Guangming Culture and Art Center, and the Dance Department of the Graduate School of Chinese National Academy of Arts. IC hopes to create a regional exchange platform for Macao’s performing arts groups through the industry exchange activities, in a bid to foster the development of local performing arts productions.

In order to actively promote Macao as a “City of Performing Arts,” create more performance opportunities for the local performing arts industries, as well as highlight Macao’s role as “One Base” platform for cultural exchanges, IC launched a call for proposals of commissioned works last year, and six stage works with potential were selected in the programme. Other selected productions under the programme “Commissioning Performing Arts Productions 2024-2026” will be staged successively next year, including a musical by Stage Evolution Production Ltd., a baby theatre play by Miracle Lab Cultural and Creative Company Limited, a theatre play by PO Art Studio, and a theatre play by the Dirks Theatre Arts Association.

For more information, please visit IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo.