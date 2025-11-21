The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Compression Therapy Market to Reach USD $6.72 Billion by 2029 at 9.6% CAGR

Expected to grow to $6.72 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Compression Therapy Market?

The market size for compression therapy has seen significant growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $4.31 billion in 2024 to $4.66 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. This growth during the historical period is due to factors such as the aging population, a rise in chronic venous diseases, increased awareness of the advantages of compression therapy, an upsurge in diabetes and conditions related to obesity, and broadened indications for compression therapy.

Significant expansion is predicted in the compression therapy market over the forthcoming years, anticipated to reach ""$6.72 billion by 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. This growing trend during the prediction period can be traced back to the rise in healthcare expenditure and superior accessibility, an aging population, an increased frequency of lymphedema as well as other chronic diseases, the widening application for sports and fitness, and a rise in acceptance in hospitals for compression therapy. Notable evolution predicted for this period includes the emergence of wearable and smart compression mechanisms, a tailor-made approach to compression therapy solutions, the incorporation of compression therapy into wound management, a focus on patient comfort and conformity with compression therapy, and heightened collaboration between manufacturers and healthcare professionals for enhancing patient results.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Compression Therapy Global Market Growth?

The escalating number of older people worldwide is fueling the expansion of the compression therapy market. The proportion of seniors in many international locations is rising rapidly. This demography is more susceptible to various chronic ailments. Compression therapy serves as an easy and effective method to boost venous support and augment the efficacy of blood flow in the lower extremities. This therapy is often used on seniors who have chronic venous diseases. For example, a report published by the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based entity that oversees global public health, states in October 2022, that by 2030, one out of six people across the globe will be 60 or older. By 2050, a staggering 2.1 billion people globally will be aged 60 or more. Due to this, the amplifying older population is estimated to push the expansion of the compression therapy market forward.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Compression Therapy Market?

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Compression Therapy Market?

Important businesses in the compression therapy market are creating unique products like wearable compression systems to cater to a broader client base, generate increased sales, and enhance revenue. A wearable compression system is a medical device crafted to provide ongoing or intermittent compression therapy to a particular part of the body, usually the limbs. Koya Medical Inc., a medical technology firm based in the US, for example, unveiled the Dayspring active compression system in April 2022. This system, designed to mitigate lymphedema and venous diseases in the lower limbs, is notable as the first FDA-approved non-pneumatic active dynamic compression therapy of its kind, according to Koya. The system includes a comfortable, breathable mesh outfit that integrates Koya's exclusive Flexframe technology to offer precise, personalized compression while maintaining natural movement. It also boasts a smart, rechargeable controller with Bluetooth compatibility, aided by supplementary software for customizing treatment and tracking treatment history.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Compression Therapy Market Report?

The compression therapy market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Compression Pumps, Compression Stockings, Compression Bandages, Compression Tapes

2) By Technique: Static Compression Therapy, Dynamic Compression Therapy

3) By Application: Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Compression Pumps: Sequential Compression Pumps, Non-sequential Compression Pumps

2) By Compression Stockings: Knee-High Stockings, Thigh-High Stockings, Waist-High Stockings

3) By Compression Bandages: Cohesive Bandages, Elastic Bandages

4) By Compression Tapes: Rigid Tapes, Elastic Tapes

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Compression Therapy Industry?

In 2024, North America led as the biggest market for compression therapy, forecasted to have continued growth. The report for the compression therapy market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with Europe being the second leading market.

