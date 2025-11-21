The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Biomarkers Market to Reach $131.78 Billion by 2029 with 14.2% CAGR

Expected to grow to $131.78 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Biomarkers Market Size And Growth?

The market size for biomarkers has undergone rapid expansion in the past few years. The market's worth will surge from $68.77 billion in 2024 up to $77.42 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The monumental growth in the historical period is Mdue to developments in genomics and proteomics, higher incidence rates of chronic illnesses, greater focus on personalized medical treatments, increased need for companion diagnosis, and wider use in the field of drug development.

The biomarkers market is projected to experience swift expansion in the coming years, with an anticipated value of $131.78 billion in 2029 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. Factors contributing to this growth over the forecast period include an increasing emphasis on early disease diagnosis and prevention, the application of biomarkers in oncology and immunotherapy, an uptick in investment for precision medicine initiatives, and a growing interest in liquid biopsy as a non-invasive method for biomarker detection. Additionally, a rising predilection for the use of biomarkers in drug discovery and development is expected. Among the prominent trends for the forecast period are the creation of multi-biomarker panels, the emergence of exosome-based biomarkers, the introduction of point-of-care biomarker testing, the integration of real-world data in biomarker research, and the exploration of microbiome-based biomarkers.

Download a free sample of the biomarkers market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6485&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Biomarkers Market?

The escalation in heart-related ailments is anticipated to boost the expansion of the biomarkers market in the predicted duration. Over the last several years, the application of biomarkers for individuals suffering from heart ailments has surged enormously. Presently, natriuretic peptides are the chiefly utilized biomarker, assisting in diagnosing patients challenged with heart failure. Highly sensitive C-reactive protein-based circulating biomarkers also serve as crucial tools for heart failure diagnosis. Heart-related diseases stand out as the principal cause of casualties among most racial and ethnic class in the United States, and thus, the surge in heart diseases will trigger the necessity for biomarkers. For example, as per a report released by the American College of Cardiology, a non-profit medical association based in the US, in August 2022, the anticipation is that all four cardiovascular risk factors will surge between 2025 and 2060 in the United States. Diabetes is predicted to notice the highest percentage increase of 39.3% reaching up to 55 million people, next in line is dyslipidemia with an increment of 27.6% reaching up to 126 million, followed by hypertension with a 25.1% increase to 162 million, and obesity escalating by 18.3% to tally 126 million. The study also underlined that the most significant anticipated hikes in cardiovascular disease rates were for stroke, with an increase of 33.8% reaching 15 million cases, and heart failure, with an escalation of 33.4% amounting to 13 million cases, followed by ischemic heart disease surging by about 30.7% reaching up to 29 million cases and heart attack registering an increase of 16.9% resulting in 16 million cases. The rise in heart-related diseases and associated fatalities will accordingly trigger the growth rate of the biomarkers market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Biomarkers Market?

Major players in the Biomarkers include:

• Enzo Biochem Inc

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• Merck KGaA

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• QIAGEN N. V.

• Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp.

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Biocrates Life Sciences AG

• BioFire Diagnostics LLC

• BioReference Laboratories Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Biomarkers Market?

Leading businesses in the biomarker sector are concentrating on creating inventive solutions such as a fresh biological marker to strengthen innovation through joint research, technology amalgamation, and thorough clinical validation. A fresh biological marker is a newly discovered sign that indicates biological reactions and assists in disease diagnosis or monitoring. This could include anything from a molecule or gene to a cellular feature, with potential ramifications for personal medicine. For example, in September 2024, Genialis, a computational precision medicine company situated in the US, unveiled a new, first-of-its-kind biomarker. This unique biomarker improves the predictive precision for patient responses to KRAS inhibitors, facilitates personalized treatment programs, and enhances clinical results. Its wide use in a variety of cancers promotes effective drug development and enhances targeted therapy patient selection.

How Is The Biomarkers Market Segmented?

The biomarkers market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology: Safety Biomarkers, Efficacy Biomarkers, Validation Biomarkers

2) By Disease: Neurological Diseases, Cancer, Immunological Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Other Diseases

3) By Type: Biomarker Of Exposure, Biomarker Of Diseases

4) By Audiences: Pharmaceutical Companies, Government And Private Research Institutes, Academic Institutes, Medical Device Manufacturing Companies

Subsegments:

1) By Safety Biomarkers: Toxicity Biomarkers, Pharmacokinetic Biomarkers, Adverse Effect Biomarkers

2) By Efficacy Biomarkers: Pharmacodynamic Biomarkers, Disease Progression Biomarkers, Treatment Response Biomarkers

3) By Validation Biomarkers: Analytical Validation Biomarkers, Clinical Validation Biomarkers, Qualification Biomarkers



View the full biomarkers market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biomarkers-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Biomarkers Market?

In 2024, North America led the biomarkers market and is anticipated to show considerable growth. The biomarkers market report incorporates details from regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. With Asia-Pacific predicted to grow at the quickest pace during the forecast period.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Biomarkers Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Small Animal Imaging In Vivo Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/small-animal-imaging-in-vivo-global-market-report

Renal Biomarkers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/renal-biomarkers-global-market-report

Biologics Market 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biologics-market

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.