Peptide Antibiotics Market to Reach US $8.29 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company’s Peptide Antibiotics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Peptide Antibiotics Market?

There has been significant growth in the size of the peptide antibiotics market in recent years. The market is anticipated to expand from $5.25 billion in 2024 to $5.77 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The historic period's expansion can be traced back to factors such as the discovery and enhancement of peptide antibiotics, an increase in antibiotic resistance, a surge in infectious diseases incidence, advancements in peptide synthesis technologies, and the growth enjoyed by the pharmaceutical industry.

It is predicted that the peptide antibiotics market will experience robust expansion in the upcoming years, with it set to reach ""$8.29 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The major drivers for this expansion during the forecast period include focus on the creation of innovative antibiotics, a growing global occurrence of antibiotic-resistant infections, the broadening of research and development in antimicrobial peptides, and regulatory backing for new antibiotic authorizations. The forecast period will also observe significant trends such as the investigation of natural origins for antimicrobial peptides, the use of peptide antibiotics in animal health care, the emphasis on peptide engineering for improved efficiency, the creation of combination peptide antibiotics, and the inclusion of artificial intelligence and machine learning in peptide antibiotic discovery.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Peptide Antibiotics Global Market Growth?

The growth of the peptide antibiotics market is anticipated to be driven by the rising prevalence of various infectious diseases. These diseases are caused by harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi, parasites, and more. The sharp increase in these diseases can be attributed to factors such as rapid urbanization, climate change, and an elevated risk of disease emergence, among others. These factors have resulted in a heightened demand for peptide antibiotics. These antibiotics work by physically bursting the cell membranes, thereby facilitating the antibacterial activity. For example, in May 2024, the World Health Organization, an intergovernmental organization based in Switzerland, reported that the number of dengue cases in the Americas had already crossed seven million by April 2024. This figure significantly exceeds the 4.6 million cases reported for the entirety of 2023. Consequently, the escalating incidence of infectious diseases is fuelling the expansion of the peptide antibiotics market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Peptide Antibiotics Market?

Major players in the Peptide Antibiotics include:

• Eli Lilly and Company

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Novartis AG

• Pfizer Inc.

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• AbbVie Inc.

• Sandoz International GmbH

• Xellia APS

• Johnson & Johnson Inc.

• AstraZeneca PLC

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Peptide Antibiotics Market?

Strategic alliances are becoming a prominent trend in the peptide antibiotics marketplace. Top-tier firms in this sector are partnering up to broaden their reach and effectively utilize each other's assets. For example, in January 2022, a collaboration formed between Berkeley Lights, an American digital cell biology firm, and Aanika Biosciences. This strategic alliance will enable Aanika to harness Berkeley Lights' efficient screening service to quickly discover and enhance functional antimicrobial peptides (AMPs) with the ability to eradicate detrimental bacteria, especially those causing foodborne disease outbreaks. Moreover, the Beacon Optofluidic Platform will be instrumental in spotting peptides harmful to bacteria, contributing to the creation of a unique antibacterial tag. This tag is to be deployed in their bacterial spore-based barcoding technology to enhance the protection of the food supply chain. Aanika Biosciences is a biotechnology company stationed in the United States.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Peptide Antibiotics Market Report?

The peptide antibiotics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Ribosomal Synthesized Peptide Antibiotics, Non-Ribosomal Synthesized Peptide Antibiotics

2) By Drugs: Daptomycin, Dalbavancin, Telavancin, Other Drugs

3) By Disease Outlook: Skin Infection, HABP Or VABP, Blood Stream Infection, Other Diseases

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Ribosomal Synthesized Peptide Antibiotics: Aminoglycosides, Macrolides, Tetracyclines, Lincosamides

2) By Non-Ribosomal Synthesized Peptide Antibiotics: Bacitracins, Vancomycin, Polymyxins, Cyclic Lipopeptides

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Peptide Antibiotics Industry?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the peptide antibiotics market. The forecast for this region indicates growth. The regions incorporated in the peptide antibiotics market analysis include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

