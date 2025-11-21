Spacecraft Global Market to Surge to $8.44B by 2029, Signaling Rapid Expansion | The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

Spacecraft Global Market to Surge to $8.44B by 2029, Signaling Rapid Expansion

Expected to grow to $8.44 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%

Spacecraft Global Market Report 2025 Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The magnitude of the spacecraft market has experienced significant expansion in the preceding years. There is an anticipated growth from $6.4 billion in 2024, increasing to $6.76 billion in 2025, with a computed annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The previous growth can be traced back to ongoing improvements in space exploration technology, government-backed space projects, the competitive space race of during the cold war, demand for satellite communications, commercial pursuits in space, military uses, and multi-national cooperation for space missions.

In the ensuing years, a robust expansion is anticipated in the spacecraft market, with its worth projected to reach $8.44 billion by 2029, propelled by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. Factors that contribute to this predicted growth during the forecast period include the emergence of private space firms, a rising demand for satellite-enabled internet services, progress in reusable rocket technology, the burgeoning of space tourism, more planet exploration missions, space-based climate surveillance, and funding in space-centred defense structures. Key trends over the forecast tenure include progress in compact satellite tech (CubeSats) for communication and terrestrial observation, advancement in reusable spacecraft to diminish expenditures, increased interest in deep space exploration, multiplying collaborations, and funding in space infrastructure for defense and security objectives.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Spacecraft Global Market Report 2025 Market?

The growth of the spacecraft market is anticipated to be fueled by the escalating investment in the space sector. The space sector includes industries and services associated with the formation, probing, and monetization of space, like satellite services, launch mechanisms, and space exploration. This rising investment in the space sector is stimulated by technological progress, expanding commercial attraction, national security anxiety, and the promise of economic advantages from activities based in space. Spacecrafts hold a vital position in elevating the expenditure of the space sector due to the astronomical costs related to research, development, and production and the intensified demand for space exploration and satellite establishment. For instance, The Space Foundation, a nonprofit organization based in the U.S., reported in July 2023 that the space economy has hit the $570 billion mark, witnessing an increment of 7.4% from the amended 2022 total of $531 billion. Therefore, the escalating expenses on the space sector are fuelling the development of the spacecraft market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Spacecraft Global Market Report 2025 Market?

Major players in the Spacecraft Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Boeing Defense, Space & Security

• Airbus SE

• RTX Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Space Systems Company

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Space Exploration Technologies Corporation

• Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

• Thales Alenia Space S.A.S.

• Maxar Technologies Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Spacecraft Global Market Report 2025 Market?

Leading businesses in the spacecraft market are concentrating on creating ground-breaking technologies like advanced solar sail technology. This is done to boost propulsion effectiveness, cut down on fuel usage, and enable more extended space missions. Solar sail technology employs large refulgent sails to seize and utilize sunlight's pressure (photons) for generating thrust. For instance, in April 2024, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, a US government agency, sent off a solar-powered spacecraft to harness solar energy for powering its systems and operations in outer space. This spacecraft is fitted with highly efficient solar panels that can produce power even in the dark conditions of deep space. Its lightweight design, combined with innovative electric propulsion systems, makes it capable of going further and more efficiently than traditional chemical-powered spacecraft.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Spacecraft Global Market Report 2025 Market Growth

The spacecraft market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Manned Spacecraft, Unmanned Spacecraft

2) By Component: Power Systems, Thermal Control Systems, Propulsion Systems, Payloads, Communication Systems, Guidance And Navigation Systems

3) By End User: Military, Commercial, Defense

Subsegments:

1) By Manned Spacecraft: Space Capsules, Spaceplanes, Space Stations

2) By Unmanned Spacecraft: Satellites, Probes, Landers, Rovers, Cargo Spacecraft

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Spacecraft Global Market Report 2025 Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the global spacecraft market as the largest region. The Spacecraft Global Market Report 2025 encompasses various regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, detailing their projected growth in the market.

