The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Sodium Benzoate Market to Reach US $0.84 Billion by 2029

Expected to grow to $0.84 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Sodium Benzoate Market?

Recent years have seen a stable growth in the market size of sodium benzoate. The market that was valued at $0.63 billion in 2024 is projected to grow to $0.66 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include demands for stability and shelf-life, growth in the beverage sector, the global expansion of the food industry, evolving consumer lifestyles, and regulatory approvals.

The market for sodium benzoate is anticipated to significantly expand in the next couple of years. The expected growth rate is to reach $0.84 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The predicted uptick within this period is largely due to the rise in organic preservatives, growing demand in emerging regions, clean label movements, changes in regulation, and the expansion of the beverage industry. Distinct trends predicted for this period include increased awareness among consumers about food safety, products free from allergens, enhanced transparency in product labeling, innovative packaging, and its substitution in personal care products.

Download a free sample of the sodium benzoate market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9842&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Sodium Benzoate Global Market Growth?

The sodium benzoate market is expected to expand due to the rising demand from the cosmetics industry. Cosmetics, a category of goods designed to enhance individual appearance, often contain sodium benzoate, an ingredient used to prevent bacterial and fungal growth in both food items and cosmetics. For example, Cosmetics Europe, a personal care association based in Belgium, reported in 2023 that each day in Europe, 500 million consumers use personal care items for health protection and overall well-being improvement. Furthermore, the personal care sector generates around USD 31.23 billion (€29 billion) annually for the European economy. Hence, the escalating demand from the cosmetics sector fuels the expansion of the sodium benzoate market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Sodium Benzoate Market?

Major players in the Sodium Benzoate include:

• Foodchem International Corporation

• A.M. Food Chemical Co.Limited

• Brown Chemical Co.Inc.

• Wuhan Youji Industry Company Limited

• Jarchem Industries Inc.

• FBC Industries Inc.

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• Spectrum Chemicals

• DuPont de Nemours Company

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Sodium Benzoate Market?

Leading firms in the sodium benzoate sector are focusing on the creation of innovative products like dessert items to enhance food safety and quality, targeting consumers who are mindful of their health. Usually served as the final course of a meal, dessert items encompass cakes, pastries, ice creams, and puddings. These are often crafted with components like sugar, flour, dairy, and fruit, aimed to deliver an enjoyable and gratifying end to meals. To illustrate this, Marine Hydrocolloids, a manufacturing company from India, launched flavored jelly crystal mixes and custard products in August 2024. These product offerings provide consumers with readily available, easy-to-prepare options. These offerings cater to a wide range of preferences and are tailored for straightforward preparation, attractive to both home-based cooks and professional chefs.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Sodium Benzoate Market Report?

The sodium benzoatemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Industrial Grade, Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade

2) By Form: Powder, Granules, Flakes, Other Forms

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Retailer, Offline Retailer

4) By Application: Antifungal Agent, Antimicrobial Agent, Rust And Corrosion Inhibitor, Preservative, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Industrial Grade: Chemical Manufacturing, Water Treatment, Personal Care Products

2) By Food Grade: Preservatives In Food And Beverages, Flavoring Agents

3) By Pharmaceutical Grade: Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Excipients In Drug Formulations

View the full sodium benzoate market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sodium-benzoate-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Sodium Benzoate Industry?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the sodium benzoate market. Its anticipated growth status is also included in the report. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Sodium Benzoate Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Benzyl Alcohol Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/benzyl-alcohol-global-market-report

Levothyroxine Sodium Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/levothyroxine-sodium-global-market-report

Benzoic Acid Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/benzoic-acid-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.