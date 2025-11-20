Global and European Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Outlook 2025–2035

Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Industry Analysis in the United Kingdom

Rising aircraft production and advanced manufacturing technologies fuel strong growth in global and European aerospace parts through 2035.

The global aerospace parts manufacturing industry is on track to grow substantially over the next decade, fueled by rising aircraft production, defense spending, and industrial adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies. According to recent market intelligence, the sector is projected to expand from US$ 156.0 billion in 2025 to US$ 221.0 billion by 2035, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% over the period.Key Market Drivers & TrendsSurging Aircraft DemandA rebound in commercial aviation and sustained demand from defense programs are driving aerospace parts manufacturing growth. Manufacturers increasingly require high-performance structural components, engine parts, and avionics systems to meet scale and quality demands.Advanced Manufacturing TechnologiesAdditive manufacturing, precision machining, and composite materials are becoming more deeply integrated into aerospace production. These technologies not only reduce weight and cost but also enhance the design flexibility and reliability of critical aircraft components.Supply Chain Resilience & LocalizationAerospace firms are placing greater emphasis on resilient and regionalized supply chains. With global uncertainties, manufacturers are boosting investments in local production capabilities — especially in major aerospace hubs — to ensure continuity and reduce risk.Digitalization & Smart FactoriesThe integration of data-driven systems, Industry 4.0 practices, and digital twin technologies is helping suppliers optimize production, lower costs, and improve quality control. By Part Type: The most significant share of the market in 2025 comes from structural airframe components, accounting for about 42% of the total demand. These include fuselage, wing, and other load-bearing parts essential to aircraft integrity.By Manufacturing Process: The machining & forgings segment is expected to lead with approximately 44% share in 2025. This segment is valued for its precision, cost-effectiveness, and long-established role in aerospace part production.European & UK PerspectiveEurope is expected to remain a key market for aerospace parts manufacturing, with major contributions from Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.In the United Kingdom, the aerospace parts manufacturing sector is forecasted to grow from US$ 8.66 billion in 2025 to US$ 11.81 billion by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 3.2%.Structural airframe components dominate UK demand at 42%, while machining & forgings account for 44% of the manufacturing process demand.Regional dynamics within the UK show England leading the market, supported by its advanced aerospace manufacturing capabilities, robust R&D infrastructure, and a large base of OEM and supplier operations.Opportunities Across the IndustryOEM Partnerships: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), such as major commercial aircraft companies, will continue to rely on high-quality parts suppliers. The OEM segment is projected to drive more than 58% of global demand, given the scale and integration they bring.Additive Manufacturing Expansion: As 3D printing and other advanced manufacturing technologies scale up, they are likely to unlock new applications — particularly in niche or bespoke components for aerospace, defense, and emerging sectors like urban air mobility.Sustainability & Lightweighting: Stricter fuel-efficiency and emissions regulations are pushing demand for lightweight materials and optimized structures. High-strength alloys, advanced composites, and hybrid manufacturing approaches are set to gain ground.Aftermarket & MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul): The growing global aircraft fleet will drive long-term demand not just for new parts, but also replacement components, which offer steady business opportunities for precision part manufacturers.Challenges & RisksHigh CapEx: Investing in new manufacturing capabilities — especially for precision machining, additive manufacturing, and composite production — requires significant capital outlay.Quality & Certification Complexity: Aerospace parts must meet stringent safety and regulatory standards. Certification processes for new manufacturing methods or materials can be lengthy and expensive.Skilled Workforce Shortage: Producing advanced aerospace components requires high-skilled labor, which is in tight supply, especially for emerging technologies like additive manufacturing.Global Trade & Supply Risks: Geopolitical tensions, trade policies, and supply chain disruptions could impact cost structures and sourcing strategies, particularly for critical raw materials.Competitive LandscapeThe aerospace parts manufacturing market is shaped by prominent global players. Key companies include Spirit AeroSystems, GKN Aerospace, Safran, UTC/Aerospace Systems, Leonardo, and Honeywell. These firms are aggressively investing in R&D, forming strategic alliances, and expanding production footprints to capture next-generation aerospace opportunities.Outlook & Strategic VisionBy 2035, the aerospace parts manufacturing market is expected to transform significantly, with advanced materials, digital production, and geostrategic supply chain shifts defining competitive dynamics. Suppliers that can deliver lightweight, certified, and cost-efficient parts will be best positioned to capitalize on growing demand from both commercial and defense aircraft sectors.The UK market, in particular, presents a strong value proposition — combining heritage aerospace engineering, innovation capacity, and growing demand for precision, high-performance parts. 