Digestive Health Supplements Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

Digestive Health Supplements Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Digestive Health Supplements Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Digestive Health Supplements Market Through 2025?

The market size for digestive health supplements has seen robust growth in the past few years. Its size, which was $17.2 billion in 2024, is forecasted to increase to $18.86 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include increased cognizance of digestive health, a surge in digestive disorders, an aging population with digestive health worries, consumer interest in probiotics and prebiotics, and an increase in the consumption of functional food and beverages.

In the forthcoming years, the market for digestive health supplements is predicted to experience swift expansion. The market is projected to escalate to ""$29.04 billion in 2029,"" growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The anticipated growth during this period can be associated with the increasing demand for tailored nutrition, the proliferation of e-commerce outlets for supplement sales, advancements in gut microbiome research, a heightened emphasis on preventive healthcare, and the acceptance of digestive health supplements in emerging markets. Notable trends within this projected period encompass formulation innovations, the inclusion of digestive enzymes in supplements, collaborations between supplement companies and gut health testing, a focus on natural and organic components, and marketing approaches stressing the gut-brain relationship.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Digestive Health Supplements Market?

The digestive health supplement market is set to expand owing to the anticipated increase in digestive disorders. Digestive illnesses are health issues affecting the digestive tract and can vary in severity. Digestive health aids such as probiotics, prebiotics, and enzymes assists in alleviating digestive issues such as diarrhea, constipation, inflammatory bowel disease and urinary tract infections, among other gastrointestinal-related conditions. For example, as per the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders, irritable bowel syndrome has become the most prevalent functional GI disorder, with a global presence of about 10–15%. This disease is also one of the primary reasons for doctor visits. Therefore, the projected increase in digestive disorders will amplify the sales and awareness of digestive health supplements, thus propelling the growth of the digestive health supplement market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Digestive Health Supplements Market?

Major players in the Digestive Health Supplements include:

• Amway Corp.

• Bayer AG

• NOW Foods

• Alimentary Health Limited

• Garden of Life LLC

• Better Body Co.

• Florastor - Biocodex

• Culturelle - i-Health Inc.

• Pure Encapsulations LLC

• Bio K Probiotic Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Digestive Health Supplements Market In The Future?

The increasing trend in the digestive health supplement market is product innovation. Prominent firms in the industry are adopting technological advances including novel ingredients and experimenting with unique administration methods to cater to various age demographics and maintain their market standing. For example, in November 2023, Acutia, a U.S.-based firm specializing in producing dietary supplements, unveiled Acutia Gut Health, a comprehensive solution to digestive wellbeing. The intent behind this product is to boost overall digestive health by merging specific ingredients meant to optimize gut function and elevate overall health.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Digestive Health Supplements Market

The digestive health supplements market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Prebiotics, Probiotics, Enzymes, Fulvic Acid, Other Product

2) By Form: Capsules, Tablets, Powders, Liquids, Other Form

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Store, Specialty Store, Pharmacies, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Prebiotics: Inulin, Oligofructose, Fructooligosaccharides (FOS), Galactooligosaccharides (GOS), Other Prebiotics

2) By Probiotics: Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Saccharomyces, Streptococcus, Other Probiotics

3) By Enzymes: Amylase, Protease, Lipase, Cellulase, Other Digestive Enzymes

4) By Fulvic Acid: Liquid Fulvic Acid, Powdered Fulvic Acid

5) By Other Products: Herbal Supplements, Fiber Supplements, Digestive Health Blends, Other Natural Ingredients

View the full digestive health supplements market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digestive-health-supplements-global-market-report

Global Digestive Health Supplements Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the dominating position in the digestive health supplements market. The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to see the most rapid expansion during the forecast period. The segments evaluated in the market report for digestive health supplements include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

