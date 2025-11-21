Protein A Resin Market Size Worth $2.6 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Protein A Resin Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Protein A Resin Market Worth?

In recent times, the protein a resin market has seen significant growth, and is set to expand from $1.66 billion in 2024 to $1.78 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The remarkable growth during the historic period can be credited to factors such as the rise in biopharmaceutical production, the increasing adoption of monoclonal antibodies, the expansion of research and development activities, the regulatory focus on the quality of biopharmaceuticals, and the growing incidence of chronic diseases.

In the coming years, the protein a resin market is projected to witness robust growth. It is estimated to escalate to $2.6 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The market growth during the forecasted period could be due to increased biosimilar development, cost-efficiency strategies, augmenting investment in bioprocessing infrastructure, expansion of the biopharmaceutical realm in developing nations, and a rising demand for tailored medicine. Notable trends for this period are anticipated to include single-use systems, technological progression, demand in emerging markets, tactical collaborations and alliances, and an emphasis on eco-friendly practices.

What Are The Factors Driving The Protein A Resin Market?

The growth of the protein A resin market is anticipated to be driven by the escalating R&D expenditures in pharmaceutical firms. R&D involves the investigation and invention of novel medications, treatments, technologies, or services to enhance patient health. Protein A resin is employed in numerous chromatography tests used in pharmaceutical development processes as a chromatography medium. For example, in 2022, the Switzerland-based Roche Holding AG recorded its highest ever R&D expenditure of $16.79 billion, up by 3.7% from 2021. Moreover, Merck, an American pharmaceutical company, raised its R&D spending by 10% in 2022 compared to the previous year, funding a total of $13.54 billion to R&D. Consequently, the escalating R&D investments in pharmaceutical firms are fueling the expansion of the protein A resin market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Protein A Resin Market?

Major players in the Protein A Resin include:

• GenScript Biotech Corporation

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Repligen Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• Abcam plc

• Novasep Holdings SAS

• GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

• Merck KGaA

• Tosoh Bioscience LLC

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Protein A Resin Sector?

Key players in the protein A resin market are channeling their resources towards the development of innovative products, including advanced affinity protein A resins that boost purification effectiveness, lower production expenses, and escalate overall yield in the production of biopharmaceuticals. Advanced affinity Protein A resin is an exclusive chromatography component formulated to simplify the purification procedure of antibodies and other proteins from complicated biological compounds. As an example, in July 2024, Purolite, Ltd., a renowned US-based producer and supplier of resins, introduced DurA Cycle A50, a brand-new affinity Protein A resin tailored to improve downstream purification in the biologics sector. This groundbreaking resin delivers an expanded resin lifespan, minimal ligand leakage, and superior performance, thereby creating a cost-efficient model for antibody purification. This product introduction aims to tackle vital industry hurdles such as cost reduction and dual sourcing for supply chain security, resulting in improved efficiency for clients.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Protein A Resin Market Share?

The protein a resinmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Natural Protein A, Recombinant Protein A

2) By Matrix Type: Agarose-Based Protein A, Glass Or Silica-Based Protein A, Organic Polymer-Based Protein A

3) By Application: Antibody Purification, Immunoprecipitation

4) By End User: Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers, Clinical Research Laboratories, Academic Institutes

Subsegments:

1) By Natural Protein A: Affinity Chromatography Resins, Protein Purification Resins, IgG Binding Resins

2) By Recombinant Protein A: Genetically Engineered Protein A Resins, Modified Protein A Resins, High-Capacity Protein A Resins

What Are The Regional Trends In The Protein A Resin Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the market for Protein A Resin. The region expected to experience the most significant growth in this market is Europe during the forecast period. The Protein A Resin market report covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

