The Business Research Company's Self-Adhesive Labels Market Expanding With $81.06 Billion at 8% CAGR by 2029

Expected to grow to $81.06 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%

What Is The Forecast For The Self-Adhesive Labels Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market for self-adhesive labels has seen a consistent growth in the past few years. The market is projected to expand from $56.77 billion in 2024 to $59.59 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historical period include urbanization, expansion of retail, logistics and supply chain demands, customization and personalization needs, brand identification and marketing strategies, as well as consumer goods packaging.

There is an anticipated robust expansion in the self-adhesive labels market in the coming years, with the market projected to surge to $81.06 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This growth during the forecast period is mainly due to the escalating demand in various industries, a shift towards sustainable and environmentally-friendly labels, the advancement of digitalization in label printing, and improvement in supply chain and logistics processes. Key trends expected within this forecast period are advancements in adhesive technology, the rise of smart labels and track-and-trace solutions, increased brand differentiation and marketing efforts, and enhanced supply chain efficiency.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Self-Adhesive Labels Market?

The escalating use of packaged items is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the self-adhesive labels market. Every day, the typical consumer uses packaged goods, such as food, beverages, cigarettes, cosmetics, and household items. Increases in households with dual incomes, extended working hours, and a lack of time to prepare food from scratch have led to higher demand for pre-packaged meals, especially ready-made foods, snack items, and drinks. The primary aim of product packaging is to protect the product contained within. It is necessary for the packaging to safeguard what's inside both during transport from the manufacturing plant to the retailer and while it's on display on a shelf. For example, the Food Export Association of the Midwest USA, a non-profit organization based in the US, projects that Japan's retail sales of packaged foods could hit $235.9 billion by 2026, a surge of 9.1%, or $19.6 billion, since 2022. Consequently, this increased use of packaged goods will continue to act as a catalyst for the growth of the self-adhesive labels market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Self-Adhesive Labels Market?

Major players in the Self-Adhesive Labels include:

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Multi-Color Corporation

• Coveris Holdings S.A

• Huhtamaki OYJ Company

• Fuji Seal International Inc.

• H.B. Fuller Company

• Consolidated Label Co

• 3M Company

• Mondi Group

• Hally Labels Limited

What Are The Top Trends In The Self-Adhesive Labels Industry?

Prominent businesses in the self-adhesive label market are concentrating on evolving innovative technology solutions like home compostability. This is to advance sustainability, curb their environmental effect, and satisfy the increasing consumer demand for eco-conscious products. Home compostability pertains to a material's capability to decompose into organic, harmless elements through household composting processes, mainly within several months. For example, in May 2024, the Indian construction company Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), launched an affordable home compostable produce label. This label is not just biodegradable but also capable of composting at home, aiding in reducing landfill rubbish and stimulating consumers to engage in eco-friendly actions.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Self-Adhesive Labels Market Segments

The self-adhesive labelsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Adhesive Type: Hot-Melt, Emulsion Acrylic, Solvent

2) By Nature: Permanent, Removable, Repositionable

3) By Composition: Release Liner, Adhesive Layer, Face Stock

4) By Printing Technology: Flexography, Digital Printing, Lithography, Screen Printing, Gravure, Letterpress, Offset

5) By End Users: Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Tracking, Logistics And Transport, Home And Personal Care, Consumer Durables, Others End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hot-Melt: General Purpose Hot-Melt, Specialty Hot-Melt

2) By Emulsion Acrylic: Permanent Emulsion Acrylic, Removable Emulsion Acrylic

3) By Solvent: Permanent Solvent Adhesive, Removable Solvent Adhesive

Which Regions Are Dominating The Self-Adhesive Labels Market Landscape?

In 2024, the largest region in the self-adhesive market was Asia-Pacific, which is also projected to experience the most rapid growth in the upcoming forecast period. The report on the self-adhesive labels market encompassed regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

