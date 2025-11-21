Biologic & Biosimilar RA Drugs Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Biologic & Biosimilar RA Drugs lobal Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Biologic & Biosimilar RA Drugs Market?

In recent times, the biologic & biosimilar ra drugs market has seen a consistent growth. The market is projected to expand from $13.99 billion in 2024 to $14.57 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. Factors contributing to the growth during this historical period include market adoption rates, results of clinical trials, shifts in market share, outcomes for long-term patients, and pricing strategies.

The market size for biologic and biosimilar ra drugs is poised for a significant surge in the coming years, with an anticipation to escalate to ""$19.08 billion in 2029"" with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The expansion foreseen in the estimated time is due to escalations in the development of biologic medicines, competition in the marketplace, alterations in healthcare policies, changes in patient preferences and advancements in clinical research and development. Key trends in the projection duration encompass an increase in biosimilar marketplace rivalry, the growth of personalized and precision medicine, improvement of medicine delivery systems, an emphasis on safety and effectiveness, and a patient-oriented healthcare approach.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Biologic & Biosimilar RA Drugs Global Market Growth?

The growth of the biologics and biosimilar RA drugs market is being propelled by the expanding older population and the rising prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis. The term 'older population' applies to individuals who are 60 years of age or more. Rheumatoid arthritis is a type of autoimmune disorder where a person's own immune system strikes their healthy cells, primarily affecting their joints. This disease most commonly afflicts elderly individuals since the immune system weakens with age. Compared to traditional medications, biologics and biosimilar RA drugs have proven to be greatly beneficial in treating rheumatoid arthritis. The World Health Organization, a specialized health entity of the United Nations based in Switzerland, states that there were approximately 1 billion people globally aged 60 and above in 2020. This number is projected to rise to 1.4 billion by 2030 and to 2.1 billion by 2050. In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a government public health agency based in the USA, has estimated that the number of American adults with arthritis will jump to 78.4 million by 2040 with 34.6 million potentially experiencing arthritis-related activity limitations. This escalating growth in the elderly population coupled with an increase in rheumatoid arthritis cases is fueling the growth of the biologics and biosimilar RA drugs market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Biologic & Biosimilar RA Drugs Market?

Major players in the Biologic & Biosimilar RA Drugs include:

• Samsung BioLogics Co. Ltd.

• Amgen Inc.

• Novo Nordisk A/S

• AbbVie Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

• Pfizer Inc.

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Novartis AG

• Bayer AG

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Biologic & Biosimilar RA Drugs Market?

Trend 1 suggests that fresh breakthroughs are crucial in enhancing popularity in the biologic & biosimilar RA drugs industry. Top firms within the biologic & biosimilar RA drugs sector are channeling their efforts towards concocting biosimilar treatments like Dual Concentration Biosimilar Options as a cost-effective alternative. To illustrate, Organon, a healthcare company based in the US, in collaboration with Samsung Bioepis, a South Korean biopharmaceutical firm, unveiled HADLIMA, a biosimilar of Humira (adalimumab), in the US in July 2023. Offered in both high and low concentrations, the goal of HADLIMA is to increase availability and affordability for those affected by autoimmune diseases. This biosimilar sports an 85% markdown compared to Humira, thereby broadening patient access. HADLIMA boasts an autoinjector, which has the Arthritis Foundation's approval, as well as the patient aid program, HADLIMA For You, proffering educational aids and co-pay assistance. Suitable for a variety of conditions like rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, HADLIMA offers both citrate-free high concentration (100 mg/mL) and citrate-containing low concentration (50 mg/mL), ensuring uninterrupted continuity of care for patients.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Biologic & Biosimilar RA Drugs Market Report?

The biologic & biosimilar ra drugs market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Source: Microbial, Mammalian, Other Sources

2) By Disease: Oncology, Immunological Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Hematological Disorders, Other Diseases

3) By Manufacturing: Outsourced, In-House

4) By Mode Of Purchase: Prescription Drugs, Over-The-Counter (OTC) Drugs

5) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Subsegments:

1) By Microbial: Bacterial Sources, Fungal Sources, Yeast Sources

2) By Mammalian: Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) Cells, Human Embryonic Kidney (HEK) Cells, Other Mammalian Cell Lines

3) By Other Sources: Plant-Based Sources, Insect-Based Sources, Synthetic Biology Approaches

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Biologic & Biosimilar RA Drugs Industry?

In 2024, North America dominated the biologic & biosimilar RA drugs market as the largest region. The report forecasts that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth in this market. Other regions detailed in the report on the biologic & biosimilar RA drugs market include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

