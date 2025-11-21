Aspirin Market Anticipated to Grow at 5.7% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Aspirin Market In 2025?

The size of the aspirin market has consistently expanded in recent times. Forecasts predict a rise from $2.56 billion in 2024 to $2.66 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. This growth during the historical period can be connected to the increasing demand for pain management and analgesics, rising awareness of cardiovascular health, anti-inflammatory benefits, preventative actions for stroke and heart attacks, as well as the treatment of fever and headaches, rheumatic fever, and arthritis.

In the coming years, the aspirin market is predicted to experience robust growth, expanding to ""$3.31 billion by 2029 with a 5.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Key factors fueling growth during the forecast period include the escalating prevalence of chronic diseases, potential neurological disorder benefits, pharmaceutical innovation, increasing uptake in developing areas, and growing preference towards self-care regimes. Noteworthy trends forecasted for this period comprise cancer-prevention studies, combination treatments, bespoke medical methodologies, personalized dosages, and delivery methods, along with telemedicine and self-treatment.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Aspirin Market?

The rise in arthritis cases is anticipated to spur the aspirin market's expansion. Arthritis, a medical condition characterized by joint pain and swelling, often leads to chronic discomfort. Aspirin, a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug, aids individuals with persistent arthritis pain by reducing inflammation, alleviating pain, and enhancing functionality. The number of arthritis patients being directly proportional to the consumption of aspirin. For example, data from the UK's Health and Safety Executive (HSE) indicates that in November 2023, the total number of workers affected by work-related musculoskeletal disorders was 473,000 during 2022-2023, a prevalence rate of 1,400 per 100,000 workers. Further, there were 132,000 fresh cases, resulting in an incidence rate of 390 per 100,000 workers. Consequently, the escalating prevalence of arthritis is fueling the growth of the aspirin market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Aspirin Industry?

Major players in the Aspirin include:

• Bayer AG

• Allegiant Health

• Par Pharmaceutical

• Cardinal Health Inc.

• Nanjing pharmaceutical factory Co. Ltd.

• JQC (Huayin) Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• LNK International Inc.

• Bal Pharma Limited

• Trumac Healthcare

• Perrigo Company PLC

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Aspirin Market In The Globe?

Key players in the aspirin market are leaning toward strategic partnerships as a method to boost technological integration and broaden their market influence. A strategic partnership generally involves two or more organizations working together, pooling their resources, skills, and efforts to accomplish shared goals or objectives. For example, in February 2023, a strategic alliance was formed between Huma Therapeutics Limited ('Huma'), a digital health firm based in the UK, and Bayer AG, a Germany-based life sciences company. Their collaboration resulted in the launch of the Bayer Aspirin Heart Risk Assessment online tool. This tool helps users in identifying their potential risk of developing cardiovascular disease in the upcoming ten years and enables them to discuss the results with their healthcare professional. Huma crafted an algorithm that forecasts long-term cardiovascular risk using data from the UK's Biobank. The Heart Risk Assessment tool is accessible on Bayer Aspirin's website and includes a simple 15-question survey. The tool then evaluates the risk level of developing cardiovascular disease based on their answers, comparing them with those from the research sample.

What Segments Are Covered In The Aspirin Market Report?

The aspirin market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Prescription, OTC

2) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Rectal, Parenteral

3) By Dosage Form: Tablets, Capsules, Injections, Suppositories

4) By Application: Cardiovascular Disease, Pain, Fever, O Inflammation, Other Applications

5) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Prescription Aspirin: Low-Dose Aspirin (81 Mg), High-Dose Aspirin (325 Mg)

2) By OTC (Over-the-Counter) Aspirin: Regular Strength Aspirin (325 Mg), Extra-Strength Aspirin (500 Mg), Buffered Aspirin, Aspirin Combinations

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Aspirin Market By 2025?

In 2024, the aspirin market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. The report's data encompasses the following regions - Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

