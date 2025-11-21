Aptamers Market Size Worth $7.87 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

Aptamers Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Aptamers Market Worth?

The market for aptamers has experienced rapid expansion in recent times. The forecast suggests an increase from $2.65 billion in 2024 to $3.25 billion in 2025, which indicates a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6%. The substantial growth during this historic period is due to the requirement for high-specificity binders, therapeutic potential, surge in individualized treatments, promise in therapeutic fields, alternatives to antibodies, and diagnostic point-of-care (POC) devices.

Anticipated to surge exponentially in the coming years, the aptamers market's value is projected to touch ""$7.87 billion in 2029"" progressing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.7%. The projected escalation during this period is credited to the escalating investments in life science, drug development expansion, increasing cancer research, swift detection in emergent situations, improvement in aptamer selection methods, and regulatory backing. Foreseen trends for this period include progress in selex technology, the rising use in diagnostics, investment boosts in aptamer study, the amalgamation of technology with nanotechnology, alongside initiatives to promote awareness and education.

What Are The Factors Driving The Aptamers Market?

The escalation in the incidence of chronic respiratory ailments is anticipated to drive the expansion of the aptamers market. The narrowing and swelling of airways, accompanied by excessive mucus production, characterises a chronic respiratory illness. It presents difficulties in breathing and leads to coughing, breath shortness, and wheezing upon exhalation. Aptamers serve to detect the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), facilitate early disease diagnosis, and offer treatment. To illustrate, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare reported that COPD represented 3.6% of the overall disease burden and half the burden related to respiratory conditions in 2023 as of June 2024. In 2022, COPD was the root cause of 7,691 fatalities, equating to 29.6 per 100,000 population, and accounted for 4.0% of all deaths in Australia. Hence, the surging incidence of chronic respiratory conditions is catalysing the growth of the aptamers market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Aptamers Market?

Major players in the Aptamers include:

• Aptamer Group Limited

• SomaLogic Inc.

• Aptamer Sciences Inc.

• Aptagen LLC

• NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc.

• Aptus Biotech

• Base Pair Biotechnologies Inc.

• AMS Biotechnology Ltd.

• Vivonics Inc.

• TriLink Biotechnologies LLC

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Aptamers Sector?

Technological advancements are a predominant trend growing in prominence within the aptamers market. Prominent companies within this sector are adopting innovative technologies like artificial DNA aptamers, produced through pliable and smooth technology, to maintain market dominance. For example, in August 2023, Izervay was given FDA approval for the management of geographic atrophy due to age-related macular degeneration. This advancement gives hope to patients affected by this severe macular degeneration form by providing a new treatment approach aimed at slowing down the disease-associated retinal cell degeneration, signifying a significant stride in vision care.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Aptamers Market Share?

The aptamers market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: DNA Aptamers, XNA Aptamers, RNA Aptamers

2) By Technology: SELEX, X Aptamer, Maras Technique

3) By Application: Therapeutics Development, Research and Development, Diagnostic, Other Applications

4) By End User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Government Research Institutes, Cathode-Ray Oscilloscope, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By DNA Aptamers: Single-Stranded DNA (ssDNA) Aptamers, Double-Stranded DNA (dsDNA) Aptamers

2) By XNA Aptamers: Peptide Nucleic Acid (PNA) Aptamers, Locked Nucleic Acid (LNA) Aptamers, Glycyl Nucleic Acid (GNA) Aptamers

3) By RNA Aptamers: Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) Aptamers, Short Hairpin RNA (shRNA) Aptamers, Long Non-Coding RNA (lncRNA) Aptamers

What Are The Regional Trends In The Aptamers Market?

In 2024, North America led the aptamers market in terms of size. The growth projection of other regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa was also included in the aptamers market report.

