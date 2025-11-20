Saudi Arabia Real Estate Market Size Projected to Reach USD 137.8 Billion by 2034, At CAGR 6.70%

Saudi Arabia Real Estate Market Size

Saudi Arabia real estate market size was valued at USD 77.2 Billion in 2025, expected to hit USD 137.8 Billion at a CAGR of 6.70% during 2026-2034.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓: 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟕𝟕.𝟐 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒: 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟑𝟕.𝟖 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒: 𝟔.𝟕𝟎%According to IMARC Group's latest research publication, "𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒", The Saudi Arabia real estate market size was valued at USD 77.2 Billion in 2025. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 137.8 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.70% during 2026-2034.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐚 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-real-estate-market/requestsample 𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐀𝐈 𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭● AI-driven property valuation models in Saudi Arabia enhance pricing accuracy, helping buyers and investors make smarter real estate decisions.​● The Sakani program leverages AI for applicant screening and personalized housing recommendations, speeding up home allocation processes.​● AI-powered predictive analytics optimize property management, reducing maintenance costs and improving tenant satisfaction in commercial and residential spaces.​● Smart city projects like NEOM integrate AI for efficient urban planning, connecting infrastructure development with real estate growth and sustainability goals.​● AI-enhanced virtual tours and digital platforms boost customer engagement and transparency, transforming how real estate properties are marketed in Saudi Arabia.𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎 𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲?Vision 2030 is transforming the Saudi Arabia real estate market by driving massive urban development, diversifying economic activities, and promoting private sector participation. The initiative supports giga-projects, smart cities, and modern residential and commercial zones, significantly boosting construction activity. Reforms in land regulations, homeownership programs, and foreign investment policies are enhancing market transparency and accessibility. As the Kingdom expands tourism, entertainment, and industrial hubs, demand for high-quality real estate continues to rise, reshaping the sector’s long-term growth trajectory.𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 & 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:Saudi Arabia’s real estate market growth is largely propelled by the government’s aggressive push through Vision 2030, which focuses on urban development and affordable housing. Programs like Sakani have supported over 560,000 families with more than SAR 40 billion in cumulative loans, making homeownership more accessible, especially for young Saudis. This initiative, along with reforms like reducing mortgage down payments to 5%, stimulates demand and encourages construction activity across residential, commercial, and mixed-use segments, reflecting a significant shift towards a more inclusive housing market.​The influx of foreign investment and economic diversification efforts have opened Saudi Arabia’s real estate market to international players, further boosting market dynamism. New policies allowing greater foreign ownership rights in select zones and the rise of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) have enhanced liquidity and transparency. Major cities such as Riyadh are witnessing surging office rents, and strong hotel sector expansion underscores the growing tourism demand. These shifts are backed by sizable government investments in infrastructure and smart city projects, fueling commercial and hospitality real estate growth.​Technological innovation and regulatory reforms contribute to the market’s transformation by improving transparency, efficiency, and end-user experience. The Real Estate General Authority’s digital platforms streamline property transactions and licensing, reducing fraud risk. Additionally, focus on sustainability and green building practices align with global trends, enhancing long-term value. Industry news highlights Marriott’s milestone of 100 hotels in Saudi Arabia, signaling robust hospitality sector growth intertwined with smart real estate developments. These developments collectively reshape the market's landscape toward a modern, investor-friendly environment.

𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬:𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:● Residential Real Estate● Apartments● Villas● Others● Commercial Real Estate● Offices● Retail● Hospitality● Others𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:● Northern and Central Region● Western Region● Eastern Region● Southern Region𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:● Abdul Latif Jameel● Dar Ar Alkan● Emaar● Jabal Omar Development Company● Jenan Real Estate Company● Kingdom Holdings Company● SEDCO Development (SEDCO Holding)𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭● 𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓: Saudi Arabia launched a $43 billion real estate stimulus program to boost affordable housing and infrastructure development nationwide.​● 𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓: Marriott International celebrated opening its 100th property in Saudi Arabia, reflecting strong growth in hospitality real estate.​● 𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓: The Real Estate General Authority rolled out AI-driven transaction and licensing platforms, enhancing transparency and speeding up property processes.​𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩:Saudi Arabia Cybersecurity Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-cybersecurity-market Saudi Arabia Wind Energy Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-wind-energy-market Saudi Arabia Luxury Watch Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-luxury-watch-market 