Antispasmodics Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company’s Antispasmodics Drugs Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Antispasmodics Drugs Market Size And Growth?

The size of the antispasmodics drugs market has significantly expanded in the last few years. It is projected to increase from a value of $13.76 billion in 2024 to $14.93 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The historic growth of this market can be credited to several factors including the increasing incidents of spasmodic conditions, advancements in medical research, the increasing elderly population, lifestyle changes, and enhancement in diagnostic procedures.

The market size for antispasmodic drugs is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the forthcoming years, with expectations to rise to ""$21.44 billion in 2029, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The projected growth within this period is attributed to factors such as rising health care expenditures, personalized medication, global populace expansion, emerging markets, clinical research, and trials. Key trends anticipated throughout this forecast period involve broadening applications for antispasmodics, development of health care infrastructure, advancements in pharmaceutical development, growing awareness and diagnosis, as well as a preference for non-invasive treatment methodologies.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Antispasmodics Drugs Market?

The antispasmodic drug market is forecasted to grow, driven by a rising elderly population. Those aged 65 and over are typically categorized as elderly, with this group often facing a multitude of physical and mental health conditions. Antispasmodic drugs aid the elderly in dealing with symptoms from various disorders which may induce muscle spasms or cramps, and these drugs can also be beneficial for ailments such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), interstitial cystitis, and uterine cramping. For example, the World Health Organization (WHO), a Switzerland-based entity overseeing global public health, stated in October 2022 that by 2030, the global population of individuals aged 60 and above is expected to reach 1.4 billion. By 2050, the number of people aged 60 and up is set to double, totalling 2.1 billion. Moreover, by 2050, those aged 80 and above are projected to considerably grow to 426 million. Consequently, the expansion of the elderly population is set to propel the antispasmodic drug market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Antispasmodics Drugs Market?

Major players in the Antispasmodics Drugs include:

• Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

• Fresenius Kabi AG

• Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc

• Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

• Pfizer Inc.

• Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

• Akorn Inc.

• Aurobindo Pharma Limited

• Lannett Company Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Antispasmodics Drugs Market?

The surge in product innovations forms a key trend in boosting the popularity in the antispasmodic drugs market. The primary companies in this market are centered on creating inventive solutions to solidify their market standing. For example, Ardelyx Inc., a biopharmaceutical company based in the US, launched IBSRELA in April 2022. This NHE-3 inhibitor is used for treating patients with irritable bowel syndrome characterized by constipation (IBS-C). The product provides a distinct new treatment alternative, with a unique action mode and impressive effectiveness in addressing constipation and various abdominal symptoms common in IBS-C patients. This has been confirmed through Phase 3 clinical trials.

How Is The Antispasmodics Drugs Market Segmented?

The antispasmodics drugs market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug: Dicyclomine Hydrochloride, Loperamide Hydrochloride, Other Drugs

2) By Indication: Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Stomach Cramps, Other Indications

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Modes Of Administrations

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Dicyclomine Hydrochloride: Oral Tablets, Injectable Formulations

2) By Loperamide Hydrochloride: Oral Tablets, Liquid Formulations

3) By Other Drugs: Hyoscine Butylbromide (Scopolamine), Peppermint Oil, Atropine, Other Antispasmodics

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Antispasmodics Drugs Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the market for antispasmodics drugs while the region anticipated to experience the most rapid growth is Asia-Pacific. The market report for antispasmodics drugs includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

