Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company’s Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size for angiotensin receptor blockers (arbs) has experienced a consistent increase in recent years. Starting at $8.51 billion in 2024, it's estimated that the market will reach $8.78 billion in 2025. This implies a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. The historical growth is mainly attributed to factors such as the prevailing hypertension epidemic, proven clinical efficacy, the high burden of cardiovascular disease, renal protection properties, clinical guidelines, and the adoption of ARBs as first-line treatment. In addition, its cost-effectiveness has been significant in fueling its growth.

Over the next few years, the market size of angiotensin receptor blockers (arbs) is forecasted to experience consistent growth. The projected growth will see it reaching ""$10.52 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. This rise during the forecast period can be credited to precision medicine tactics, the emphasis on combination therapies, worldwide expansion of the market, strategies based on biomarkers for treatment, initiatives from the government, and enhanced hypertension awareness. The forecast period also sees several prevailing trends such as the telemedicine implementation, investment in research and development, competition from generic brands and patent expirations, digital solutions for medication adherence, and competition from biosimilars.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market?

The escalation in cardiovascular disease prevalence is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the angiotensin receptor blockers market. Cardiovascular disease encompasses any disorder that impacts the heart or blood vessels and often coincides with the formation of fatty deposits within arteries, known as atherosclerosis, as well as a heightened potential for blood clots. Angiotensin receptor blockers work to decrease blood pressure and enhance the heart's ability to circulate blood effectively by aiding in the relaxation of veins and arteries to reduce the threat of cardiovascular disease. For example, in August 2022, the American College of Cardiology, a professional medical organization based in the US, predicated that the rates of cardiovascular risk factors and disease are projected to significantly surge in the United States by 2060. As a result, the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is bolstering the growth of the angiotensin receptor blockers market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market?

Major players in the Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Novartis AG

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• AstraZeneca Plc.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

• Lupin Limited

• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

What Are The Top Trends In The Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Industry?

Leading entities in the angiotensin receptor blocker market are creating advanced solutions such as angiotensin receptor neprilysin inhibitors to expand treatment choices and better patient outcomes for cardiovascular conditions. Angiotensin receptor neprilysin inhibitors (ARNIs) cater to heart failure treatments. For instance, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, a pharmaceutical company originating from India, introduced sacubitril + valsartan tablets in January 2023, which are specifically engineered for heart failure cases, explicitly focusing on heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). These tablets are identified as part of the ARNI (angiotensin receptor neprilysin inhibitors) drug class. Sacubitril amplifies the natriuretic peptide (NP) system, aiding in fluid overload reduction and blood vessel widening. Simultaneously, valsartan counteracts the renin-angiotensin system (RAS), which drops blood pressure and lessens the heart's stress. Collectively, they enhance heart failure symptoms, lower cardiovascular death risk, and decrease heart failure hospitalization chances. The tablets are promoted under the Sacu V brand.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Segments

The angiotensin receptor blockers (arbs) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Valsartan, Telmisartan, Losartan, Irbesartan, Azilsartan, Olmesartan

2) By Application: Hypertension, Cardiovascular Diseases, Kidney Diseases, Other Applications

3) By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Subsegments:

1) By Valsartan: Tablets, Capsules, Injectable Forms

2) By Telmisartan: Tablets, Capsules

3) By Losartan: Tablets, Oral Solution

4) By Irbesartan: Tablets, Oral Solution

5) By Azilsartan: Tablets

6) By Olmesartan: Tablets, Oral Suspension

Which Regions Are Dominating The Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America held the dominant market share for angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) and is projected to continue growing. The market report for ARBs includes analysis for regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

