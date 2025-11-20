AI-Powered App Matches Human Coaching Effectiveness for Diabetes Prevention with Higher Engagement Rates

AI app matches human-coached diabetes prevention with higher engagement; JAMA study shows 93% start rate, strong completion, and equal clinical outcomes.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sweetch 's Automated Platform Achieves Equivalent Clinical Outcomes to CDC-Recognized Programs with 93% Initiation Rate in landmark JAMA Study.Sweetch Health announced publication of groundbreaking research in JAMA demonstrating that its AI-powered mobile application achieves clinical outcomes equivalent to traditional human-coached diabetes prevention programs while delivering significantly higher participation and completion rates.The three-year randomized controlled trial, led by Johns Hopkins University and funded by the National Institutes of Health, represents the first direct comparison of a fully automated Diabetes Prevention Program to standard care. The study enrolled 368 adults with pre-diabetes, randomizing participants between Sweetch's AI platform and CDC-recognized human coaching programs.Key findings include 93% program initiation for the AI-based intervention compared to 83% for human coaching, and 64% full-year completion versus 50% in traditional programs. Clinical outcomes measured by objective wrist-worn activity trackers showed equivalent effectiveness between both approaches."Today, only about 1% of eligible U.S. adults with pre-diabetes participate in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Diabetes Prevention Program," said Principal Investigator Nestoras Mathioudakis MD, MHS, Co-Medical Director of the Johns Hopkins Medicine Diabetes Prevention & Education Program. "Scalable digital solutions powered by AI can expand access to evidence-based lifestyle interventions and truly move the needle on diabetes prevention."The research addresses a significant healthcare gap: while 98 million Americans have pre-diabetes, only 3% enroll in prevention programs. With 1,549 CDC-recognized programs nationwide. One for every 63,000 people with pre-diabetes, capacity constraints create substantial barriers to care. Approximately 38% of American adults have pre-diabetes, and up to half will develop type 2 diabetes within five years without intervention.Sweetch's platform utilizes Just-in-Time Adaptive Intervention (JITAI) technology, which analyzes individual behavioral patterns from smartphones and connected devices to deliver personalized recommendations at optimal moments. The system continuously adapts based on user-specific data and real-time responses.The study used CDC "full plus recognition" programs - the highest-rated human coaching available, as the control condition, establishing a rigorous benchmark for comparison. All measurements were conducted using objective activity monitoring rather than self-reported data.The findings may influence healthcare policy, as current CDC standards require human coaching for official Diabetes Prevention Program recognition. Economic analysis suggests the program could deliver 290% return on investment over three years through reduced medical costs.Chronic diseases affect approximately half of all Americans, cause seven in ten deaths, and account for roughly 86% of healthcare spending. The study's results suggest that AI-powered interventions may provide a scalable solution to prevention program capacity limitations.The complete study appears in the October 2025 issue of JAMA (Journal of the American Medical Association).Sweetch currently partners with major medical device and pharmaceutical companies and expects the publication to expand adoption among health insurance providers and employers.About Sweetch Health:Sweetch Health develops AI-powered digital health solutions for chronic disease prevention and management. The company's technology delivers personalized behavioral interventions through mobile applications using real-time data analysis. Sweetch partners with global healthcare organizations to provide evidence-based cardiometabolic prevention and management programs at population scale. The platform has been validated through rigorous clinical trials and real-world commercial implementations.

