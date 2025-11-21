Aminoglycosides Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Aminoglycosides Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Aminoglycosides Market Be By 2025?

The market for aminoglycosides has been witnessing a steady expansion in recent years. The market's value is set to escalate from $1.84 billion in 2024 to $1.91 billion in 2025, meaning a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. The growth observed in the historic period owes much to discoveries and development in antibiotics, advancements in medicinal chemistry, their clinical effectiveness against gram-negative infections, their wide-ranging antibacterial activity, measures to control hospital-acquired infections, global population growth, prevention of infection post-surgery, and investments in research and development.

The market size for aminoglycosides is predicted to experience robust expansion in the coming years, with an estimated growth to ""$2.4 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This upturn during the forecast period will likely be due to developments in antibiotic stewardship, personalized medical treatments, innovative drug delivery systems, the worldwide propagation of antibiotic-resistant strains, a heightened emphasis on rare diseases, broader uses in dermatology, as well as increased patient understanding of antibiotic usage. The forecast period is also expected to witness significant trends such as biotech-based innovations, collaborative therapies, advancements in technology used in production, and pricing rivalry.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Aminoglycosides Market Landscape?

The escalation of animal disease incidences is anticipated to significantly stimulate the aminoglycosides market's growth. Animal disease refers to a condition that affects an animal's normal state, altering or disrupting its essential functions. Aminoglycosides like amikacin and gentamicin are extensively utilized in veterinary medicine. For example, an anthrax outbreak, a disease that affects humans and various mammals, was reported in Canada's largest national park, Wood Buffalo National Park, in July 2022, specifically in the remote regions. Therefore, the aminoglycosides market will continue to be influenced by the increasing animal disease outbreaks.

Who Are The Top Players In The Aminoglycosides Market?

Major players in the Aminoglycosides include:

• Kremoint Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

• Vega Pharma Ltd.

• Jiangxi Bolai Pharmacy Co. Ltd.

• Xian Wison Biological Technology Co. Ltd.

• Hangzhou Uniwise International Co. Ltd.

• HuvePharma Inc.

• Yi Chang Veterinary Medicine Factory

• Medson Pharmaceuticals

• Medico Remedies Pvt. Ltd.

• Cipla Limited.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Aminoglycosides Industry?

In the aminoglycosides market, process innovation stands out as a prominent trend. Leading companies in this sector are intent on creating new procedural solutions to solidify their standing. For example, in February 2024, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization granted permission to India's Cipla Limited to market ZEMDRI (plazomicin), an intravenous aminoglycoside antibiotic. This specific antibiotic is intended to treat complex urinary tract infections or cUTIs, including pyelonephritis, within India.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Aminoglycosides Market

The aminoglycosides market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Neomycin, Tobramycin, Gentamicin, Amikacin, Paromomycin, Streptomycin, Kanamycin, Other Products

2) By Route Of Administration: Injectables (Parenteral), Feed, Intra-Mammary, Topical, Oral

3) By Application: Veterinary, Skin Infection, Respiratory Diseases, UTI And Pelvic Diseases, Other Diseases

Subsegments:

1) By Neomycin: Topical Formulations, Oral Formulations

2) By Tobramycin: Inhalation Solutions, Injectable Formulations, Ophthalmic Solutions

3) By Gentamicin: Injectable Formulations, Topical Formulations, Ophthalmic Solutions

4) By Amikacin: Injectable Formulations, Inhalation Solutions

5) By Paromomycin: Oral Formulations, Injectable Formulations

6) By Streptomycin: Injectable Formulations, Combination Therapies

7) By Kanamycin: Injectable Formulations, Oral Formulations

8) By Other Products: Combinations Of Aminoglycosides, Novel Aminoglycoside Derivatives

Aminoglycosides Market Regional Insights

In 2024, Asia-Pacific stood as the topmost region in the aminoglycosides market. It is projected that North America will witness the quickest growth in the upcoming forecast period. The regions included in the aminoglycosides market report comprise of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

