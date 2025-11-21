Alzheimer's Drugs Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Alzheimer's Drugs Market Through 2025?

There has been substantial growth in the Alzheimer's drugs market size over recent years. The market is projected to increase from $9.33 billion in 2024 to $10.09 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. Factors that have contributed to growth during the historic period include an increase in Alzheimer’s disease cases, investment in research and development, expanded knowledge of disease mechanisms, worldwide health initiatives, and enhanced public awareness and education.

Expectations for the Alzheimer's drugs market suggest significant expansion in the upcoming years. The projected size of the market is set to reach $14.16 billion by 2029, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. This forecasted growth will largely be driven by developments such as precision medicine techniques, a concentrated emphasis on disease modification, the identification and validation of biomarkers, as well as patient-oriented pharmaceutical development, and concentration on non-drug interventions. Key trends for this forecasted period also encompass varied therapeutic strategies, digital healthcare solutions, the rise of regenerative medicine, advancements in diagnostic technology, deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery processes, and the establishment of partnerships and collaborations.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Alzheimer's Drugs Market?

The anticipated increase in Alzheimer's disease is predicted to stimulate the escalation of the Alzheimer's drug market. Alzheimer's disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that progressively deteriorates over time, leading to brain atrophy and cell death. Alzheimer's medications are employed to address issues such as memory loss, cognitive and reasoning problems, as well as difficulties managing daily life tasks. These drugs can potentially improve the patient's quality of life and help them retain their independence. For instance, a report from the Alzheimer’s Association, a U.S. based non-profit organization committed to Alzheimer's care, support, and research, stated in May 2024 that the number of Americans aged 65 and older diagnosed with Alzheimer's dementia increased from 6.5 million in 2022 to an estimated 6.9 million in 2024. Therefore, the escalating prevalence of Alzheimer's disease is the key driver for the growth of the Alzheimer's drug market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Alzheimer's Drugs Market?

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Alzheimer's Drugs Market In The Future?

Top players in the Alzheimer's drugs market are producing groundbreaking products, such as therapies targeting amyloid plaque, to enhance treatment possibilities and boost patient results. Therapy targeting amyloid plaque represents a treatment strategy for Alzheimer's disease that aims at minimizing or inhibiting the buildup of amyloid-beta plaques in the brain. Eli Lilly and Company, an American pharmaceutical firm, received approval for Kisunla (donanemab-azbt) from the US's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in June 2024, which safeguards public health. Kisunla (donanemab-azbt), the first and only therapy targeting amyloid plaque available for early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease, assists the body in purging excess amyloid plaques from the brain. These plaques are linked to cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients. Kisunla is dispensed as an intravenous infusion every four weeks, with the preliminary dose regimen comprising 700mg for the initial three doses, and 1400mg subsequently. Kisunla is specifically prescribed for adults in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease, suffering from mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or mild dementia, given they have validated amyloid pathology.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Alzheimer's Drugs Market

The alzheimer's drugs market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drugs: Donepezil, Rivastigmine, Galantamine, Memantine

2) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

3) By Application: Early To Moderate Stages, Moderate To Severe Stages

Subsegments:

1) By Donepezil: Oral Tablets, Oral Solution

2) By Rivastigmine: Oral Capsules, Oral Solution, Transdermal Patches

3) By Galantamine: Oral Tablets, Oral Solution, Extended-Release Capsules

4) By Memantine: Oral Tablets, Oral Solution, Extended-Release Capsules

Global Alzheimer's Drugs Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the market for Alzheimer's drugs. However, it is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The Alzheimer's drugs market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

