Adult Vaccines Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Adult Vaccines Market Through 2025?

In the past few years, the size of the adult vaccines market has seen a substantial increase. The market, which is expected to expand from $22.82 billion in 2024 to $24.21 billion in 2025, will see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The surge seen in the preceding years can be credited to factors such as a rising aging population, the implementation of government vaccination programs, the expansion of awareness surrounding preventive healthcare, as well as the growth and innovation in vaccine development, and public health campaigns.

The size of the adult vaccines market is anticipated to experience robust growth in the upcoming years, reaching ""$34.19 billion by 2029"" with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The projected growth during this period can be credited to the surfacing of new infectious threats, an intensified emphasis on immunization registries, the escalating risk of antimicrobial resistance, worldwide endeavors towards pandemic readiness, a shift towards personalized vaccines, and a heightened focus on maternal immunization. Key trends expected during the forecast period include the integration of digital health, technological progress in vaccine production, partnerships between governments and pharmaceutical firms, advancements in vaccine delivery technologies, and the broadening of immunization programs.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Adult Vaccines Market?

The adult vaccine market is being propelled forward due to the rising occurrence of infectious diseases. Such diseases are transmissible from one individual to another. Vaccinations offer a potent defense mechanism against these illnesses by fostering immunity in the individual. For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a public health agency based in the US, reported that in 2022 there were 8,300 cases of tuberculosis in the country, a slight increase from the 7,874 reported in 2021. Consequently, a minimal rise was observed in the TB incidence rate in 2022, pegged at 2.5 per 100,000 people, up from 2.4 in 2021. Hence, the escalating occurrence of infectious diseases is boosting the growth of the adult vaccine market.

Which Players Dominate The Adult Vaccines Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Adult Vaccines include:

• GlaxoSmithKline PLC

• Merck & Co

• Sanofi Pasteur

• Pfizer Inc

• Commonwealth Serum Laboratories Limited

• Johnson & Johnson

• Serum Institute of India

• AstraZeneca PLC

• Novartis AG

• Protein Sciences Corporation

What Are The Future Trends Of The Adult Vaccines Market?

In the adult vaccines market, a leading trend that is gaining traction is product innovation. In order to maintain their market prominence, dominant firms are releasing novel items. For instance, in August 2022, Vaccine Track, a data trend platform intended to bolster adult vaccination efforts in communities across the nation, was unveiled by GSK, a biopharmaceutical company from the UK, and IQVIA, a company from India renowned for its superior analytics, technical solutions, and clinical research services. This tool will consistently supply crucial trend data to aid and boost public health initiatives.

Global Adult Vaccines Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The adult vaccines market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Vaccine Type: Monovalent, Multivalent

2) By Technology: Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Viral Or Bacterial Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines

3) By Application: Influenza, DPT, Human Papillomavirus, Zoster, Pneumococcal, Hepatitis

4) By End Users: Healthcare Firms, Hospitals

Subsegments:

1) By Monovalent: Single Antigen Vaccines, Specific Disease Vaccines

2) By Multivalent: Combination Vaccines, Multi-Antigen Vaccines

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Adult Vaccines Market?

North America led the adult vaccines market as the biggest region in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report analyzes the adult vaccines market across various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

