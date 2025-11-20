Philippines Hotels & Resorts Group Announces Black Friday x Travel Tuesday Sale with Discounts of Up to 56%

With early access for My Discovery Elite and Mabuhay Miles Members

MANILA, NCR, PHILIPPINES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Discovery Hospitality, a leading hotel and resort management company in the Philippines , has launched its biggest sale of the year with Black Friday x Travel Tuesday , offering travelers discounts of up to 56 percent on stays and signature experiences across its portfolio of hotels and resorts nationwide.The limited-time promotion runs from November 21 to December 5, 2025, with exclusive early access beginning November 21 for members of My Discovery Elite and Philippine Airlines’ Mabuhay Miles. Public access opens on November 28. The campaign is designed to encourage travelers to plan year-end getaways and secure early bookings for 2026 in some of the country’s most celebrated destinations.Discovery Samal in Davao offers a tropical island escape with family-friendly facilities such as Sandbox and the Mindanao Pavilion. Rates start at PHP 12,888 nett per night, with guests enjoying 10 percent savings on dining and treatments at Samal Escape Spa. In Palawan, Discovery Coron provides a private island retreat surrounded by natural wonders, with Garden Suites available at PHP 12,488 nett per night and 20 percent savings on spa treatments including the Babor Facial. Discovery Boracay, recognized in Travel + Leisure’s 500 Best Hotels in the World for 2025, invites travelers to enjoy accommodations starting at PHP 13,488 nett per night for a minimum two-night stay, complemented by Boracay’s vibrant dining scene at Forno Osteria and Sands Restaurant. Manami Resort in Sipalay, Negros Occidental, offers nature-inspired luxury with Oceanview Suites starting at PHP 14,500 nett per night and Two-Bedroom Villas at PHP 47,000 nett for two nights, inclusive of complimentary massages, cave exploration, and exclusive dining credits.In Manila, Discovery Suites in Ortigas provides accessible city stays with rates beginning at PHP 4,900 nett per night and 15 percent savings on dining. Discovery Primea in Makati offers refined urban luxury, with Business Flats starting at PHP 9,000 nett per night and Primea Suites at PHP 15,274 nett, alongside exclusive dining experiences at Gilarmi Lounge’s Gin Library and Flame Restaurant.All bookings across Discovery’s resorts and city hotels include daily breakfast and complimentary transfers, with wellness privileges available for city stays. The Black Friday x Travel Tuesday sale is available through Discovery Hospitality’s official website. Terms and conditions apply.For more information, visit Discovery Hotels & Resorts Special Offers. Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-241623 Series of 2025.

