Top 10 Custom Moldable Insole Manufacturers Exhibiting at CMEF & MEDICA

Rising Market Demand: Industry Trends Driving the Expansion of Custom Moldable Insoles
The footcare industry is experiencing significant growth as health awareness, orthopedic needs, and personalized product expectations increase worldwide. Several macro trends are influencing both consumer buying behavior and the strategies of global footcare brands:
1. Personalized Footcare Becomes a Global Standard
Consumers are actively seeking products tailored to their unique foot shapes, arch types, and daily activity levels. Custom moldable insoles—heated or pressure-adapted to the user’s foot—have become one of the fastest-growing subcategories in medical-grade and consumer-grade orthotic markets.
2. Medical-Grade Foot Health Gains Attention
With rising cases of plantar fasciitis, flat feet, heel pain, and gait imbalance, the medical device industry is integrating more preventive solutions. Hospitals, clinics, and physiotherapy centers are increasingly recommending moldable insoles as accessible, non-invasive correction and pain-relief options.
3. Aging Populations Increase Orthotic Demand
Senior populations in Europe, North America, and Asia are driving long-term growth for supportive and orthopedic insoles. Comfort, stability, and pressure redistribution are critical needs that moldable insoles effectively address.
4. Sports & Occupational Use Expands the Market
From long-distance runners to warehouse workers, consumers are investing in insoles that provide improved shock absorption and alignment. Brands are incorporating moldable models into product lines to meet both performance and safety requirements.
5. Compliance and Quality Certification Shape Supplier Selection
As global brands move to strengthen the medical validity of their footcare offerings, certified manufacturers with traceable quality systems have become the preferred partners for OEM and ODM production.
Positioned at the intersection of these major industry shifts, Suscong Healthcare has developed the capability to support high-demand markets while ensuring compliance with global safety and quality expectations.
Suscong Healthcare Showcases Strength at CMEF & MEDICA
As one of the Top 10 custom moldable insole manufacturers exhibiting at CMEF & MEDICA, Suscong Healthcare continues to reinforce its leadership in the global footcare sector.
Presence at CMEF (China International Medical Equipment Fair)
CMEF is Asia’s largest and most influential medical equipment and healthcare technology exhibition. Each year, it attracts thousands of medical device companies, distributors, and hospital procurement teams.
At CMEF, Suscong presents:
Custom moldable insoles
Orthotic support insoles
Medical-grade heel cushions
Gel and foam-based rehabilitation footcare products
The company showcases full-line OEM/ODM capabilities, from design modeling to mold development, ensuring brands can launch proprietary custom products with medical-grade consistency.
Participation at MEDICA (Germany)
MEDICA is the world’s largest medical trade fair, gathering professional buyers, clinicians, health institutions, and global distributors from over 150 countries.
Suscong’s appearance at MEDICA highlights:
Its certified manufacturing system
Advanced production line for orthopedic and comfort insoles
High-tech materials such as PU, EVA, gel compounds, and TPU stabilizers
International supply chain strength for large-scale orders
This international presence allows the company to engage directly with footcare brands, physiotherapy product distributors, and medical supply chains seeking compliant, reliable, and customizable insole solutions.
Certification Strength: A Fully Compliant Footcare Manufacturing System
To support the global medical and retail markets, Suscong has built a comprehensive quality and compliance system. The company’s certifications demonstrate its commitment to safety, responsible manufacturing, and international market access.
Global Quality & Safety Certifications
1.FDA — Compliance with U.S. medical and health safety standards
2.ISO 13485 — Manufacturing standards for medical devices
3.ISO 9001 — Quality management across production, R&D, and inspection
4.CE — European conformity marking for health and safety
5.Manufacturing & Ethical Compliance Certifications
6.GMP — Hygienic, regulated production environment
7.BSCI — Social responsibility and ethical labor practices
8.SMETA PILLAR 4 — Audits covering labor, safety, environmental responsibility, and integrity
These certifications allow Suscong to supply global distributors, pharmacies, medical device brands, and footwear companies that require traceability and medical-grade approvals in their supply chains.
Suscong’s Manufacturing Excellence & Global Competitiveness
Founded in 2011 by Jeff Zhang—who began his mission in 2005 by helping sell hand-made insoles from his hometown—Suscong Healthcare has evolved into one of China’s most reliable and innovative footcare manufacturers. Its strengths include:
1. Strong R&D Capabilities
Suscong operates with its own in-house R&D team specializing in:
Orthopedic biomechanics
Material engineering
3D foot scanning
Custom mold design
Medical-grade cushioning technologies
This enables partners to develop new product concepts quickly and efficiently.
2. Extensive Product Line for Global Buyers
With more than 500 types of footcare products, the company serves:
1.Footcare brands
2.Medical device distributors
3.Sports companies
4.Shoe manufacturers
5.Pharmacies and retailers
Products include:
6.Moldable orthotic insoles
7.Arch support inserts
8.Gel and foam insoles
9.Heel support devices
10.Metatarsal pads and cushions
3. High-Level Quality Control System
Suscong’s QC team monitors every stage:
1.Material screening
2.Precision cutting and molding
3.Assembly
4.Durability and compression testing
5.Packaging and safety labeling
This ensures consistent, reliable performance for medical, retail, and sports markets.
4. Strong Supply Chain & Fast Lead Times
Located in Dongguan City—one of China’s manufacturing hubs—Suscong benefits from robust upstream material networks, enabling stable production capacity and efficient global shipping.
5. OEM & ODM Expertise
Suscong supports brand owners with:
Custom artwork & logo design
Private label packaging
Product engineering services
Small and large-batch production
This makes the company a preferred partner for both emerging brands and established medical suppliers.
About Dongguan Suscong Healthcare Co., Ltd.
Dongguan Suscong Healthcare continues its mission of delivering high-quality orthotic and comfort footcare products to the world. With strong R&D capabilities, certified production systems, and global exhibition participation—including CMEF and MEDICA—the company remains a top choice for brands seeking reliable, innovative, and fully compliant manufacturers of custom moldable insoles.
Dongguan Suscong Healthcare Co., Ltd.
