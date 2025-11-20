Color Rhythms by Naser Nasiri Wins Silver in A' Graphics Industry Awards

Color Rhythms

Naser Nasiri's Innovative Music Festival Identity Design, Color Rhythms, Recognized with Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced Naser Nasiri 's Color Rhythms as a Silver winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity and innovation demonstrated in Nasiri's music festival identity design.Color Rhythms stands out for its unique fusion of historical and cultural elements with modern visual aesthetics. The design's relevance to the graphic industry lies in its ability to effectively communicate the essence of the music festival while honoring the rich architectural heritage of Maragheh. This innovative approach serves as an inspiration for designers seeking to create meaningful and impactful visual identities.Nasiri's award-winning design showcases a masterful integration of illustration and typography. Inspired by the rhythmic patterns of Maragheh's historic brickwork, particularly the Red Dome, Color Rhythms incorporates dynamic compositions that reflect the movement and energy of music. The hand-drawn illustrations of musicians' hands playing traditional instruments emphasize the deep connection between the festival and the region's cultural legacy.The Silver A' Design Award recognition for Color Rhythms is expected to further solidify Naser Nasiri's reputation as a leading graphic designer in Iran and beyond. This achievement serves as a testament to his dedication to pushing the boundaries of visual communication while preserving cultural heritage. The award will undoubtedly inspire Nasiri and his team to continue their pursuit of excellence in future projects.Interested parties may learn more about Color Rhythms and explore Naser Nasiri's award-winning design at:About Naser NasiriNaser Nasiri, born in 1978 in Maragheh, is a prominent Iranian graphic designer, art director, and painter. He is a member of the Iranian Graphic Designers Society and an honorary member of the Institute for Contemporary Visual Arts Development. Nasiri founded the IS Art Group and leads Noan Publications. He has received multiple awards, including the Special Jury Prize at the first Iranian Graphic Design Week in 2009. A seasoned educator, Nasiri has taught at various universities and conducted numerous workshops. His works have been showcased in both national and international exhibitions.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award celebrates top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. Recipients are recognized for their notable contributions to advancing industry standards through their mastery of innovative concepts, visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, aesthetic appeal, and cultural relevance. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving works are honored with this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Its ultimate aim is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind these innovations, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement in design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

