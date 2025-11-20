Mat-Su Borough and Heartland Commission New Leachate Treatment Facility at Landfill in Alaska

The new facility features Heartland’s Concentrator™ system, which uses direct-contact thermal evaporation to treat leachate onsite.

Innovative system turns landfill gas into clean energy for sustainable wastewater management

PALMER, AK, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Matanuska-Susitna (Mat-Su) Borough and Heartland Water Technology (Heartland) celebrated the completion and commissioning of a new leachate treatment facility at the Central Landfill, marking a major milestone in the Borough’s commitment to sustainable waste management and groundwater protection.

The new system addresses the increasing volume of leachate—the liquid that forms when water passes through the landfill’s waste mass. In FY25, the Central Landfill generated approximately 4.5 million gallons of leachate, a figure that continues to rise each year as the landfill expands.

Until now, this leachate was hauled nearly 40 miles to Anchorage for treatment and disposal. Rising costs and reliance on offsite disposal prompted the Borough to seek a more sustainable, local solution.

The new facility features Heartland’s Concentrator™ system, which uses direct-contact thermal evaporation to reduce wastewater volume by up to 98%. This system is engineered to evaporate up to 7.5 million gallons annually, exceeding current needs and ensuring long-term capacity for future growth.

“This project exemplifies what’s possible when innovation meets local leadership,” said Mauricio (Mo) Vargas, CEO of Heartland. “The Mat-Su installation demonstrates how proven, durable technology can turn environmental challenges into community assets. It’s one more example of how the Heartland Concentrator is helping municipalities across North America manage complex wastewaters safely and sustainably.”

In a breakthrough for environmental efficiency, the system uses methane gas produced by the landfill as its primary energy source, eliminating the need for supplemental natural gas. This effectively transforms the site into a waste-to-energy facility, turning a byproduct of waste decomposition into a valuable resource for leachate management.

“Managing leachate locally and sustainably is a big step forward in our community,” said Mat-Su Borough Mayor, Edna Devries. “By using landfill gas to power this treatment system, we’re helping reduce costs, protect groundwater, and promote responsible waste management in Alaska and beyond.”

The project relied on local suppliers, contractors, and tradespeople, strengthening the region’s technical workforce and ensuring long-term system support within the community.

With over 1.5 billion gallons of wastewater treated and 20+ installations operating across North America, Heartland’s Concentrator technology continues to prove its reliability and resilience—even in some of the harshest climates.

About Heartland

Heartland delivers advanced wastewater treatment solutions that help utilities, industries and municipalities manage complex waste streams safely and sustainably. The company’s flagship product, the Heartland Concentrator™, uses direct-contact thermal evaporation to reduce wastewater volume, isolate contaminants, and protect groundwater. Systems are operating across North America at landfills, power plants, and industrial facilities.

