CBP and GSA Partner with Cameron County and Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority to modernize export operations at the Los Indios Land Port of Entry

LOS INDIOS, Texas—Today, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the General Services Administration, Cameron County, Texas, and the Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority are pleased to announce the completion of the small-scale infrastructure improvement project at the Los Indios Land Port of Entry, also known as the Free Trade Bridge, in Los Indios.

“With the completion of another successful Donations Acceptance Program project, I want to thank Cameron County and CCRMA for their continued support to the CBP mission,” said Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner for the Office of Field Operations Diane J. Sabatino. “This project will undoubtedly improve working conditions for our CBP officers and Unified Cargo Processing counterparts, as well as our ability to expedite legitimate trade in the United States.”

Under the Donations Acceptance Program, Cameron County and CCRM have donated to the federal government renovations to the existing export office building, as well as the addition of a perimeter security fence, new concrete, and automated controls for a new motorized gate. Despite being a small-scale project with minimal size, scope, complexity, and a cost of less than $5 million, these improvements will significantly enhance efficiency and foster binational collaboration between U.S. CBP officers and Mexico border officials through the Unified Cargo Processing initiative.

“GSA is pleased to have collaborated with our federal and local partners on the successful completion of the Los Indios Land Port of Entry project, realized through the Donations Acceptance Program without the use of federal funding," said GSA Acting Commissioner Mike Rigas. “This project completion highlights GSA’s commitment to providing modern, secure, and efficient infrastructure that supports the critical missions of our federal partners and enhances cross-border trade.”

In November 2023, CBP, GSA, Cameron County, and CCRMA entered into a Donation Acceptance Agreement. The construction contract was subsequently awarded in November 2024, with the project achieving substantial completion in September 2025.

“In 2019 this multi-jurisdictional proposal of border trade connectivity and infrastructure enhancement was submitted, and we are now pleased to announce the small-scale improvements at the Los Indios Land Port of Entry, also known as the Free Trade Bridge in Los Indios, Texas, are complete. The project should be fully operational in the next couple of months. Because of the tremendous collaboration between GSA, CBP, and our CCRMA, the crossing of traffic will be facilitated through the enhanced inspection of these vehicles by CBP, thusly boosting our local economy,” stated Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr.

CBP and GSA are authorized to accept donations of real property, personal property (including monetary donations) and non-personal services from private sector and government entities. Accepted donations may be used for port of entry construction, alterations, operations and maintenance activities.

Public-private partnerships are a key component of CBP’s Resource Optimization Strategy and allow CBP to provide new or expanded services and infrastructure at domestic ports of entry. For more information, visit www.cbp.gov/DAP.

