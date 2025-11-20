Laredo Port of Entry announces expanded office hours for SENTRI Enrollment Center

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, is pleased to announce updated operating hours for the Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection Enrollment Center at the Laredo Port of Entry. This change is part of CBP’s ongoing commitment to enhancing customer service and streamlining the enrollment process for trusted travelers.

SENTRI Enrollment Center service counter at Laredo Port of Entry.

“The Laredo Port of Entry is committed to providing exceptional service to our trusted travelers. By expanding the SENTRI Enrollment Center’s hours, we are creating greater flexibility and accessibility for applicants to complete the enrollment process,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “This is just one of the many ways we continue to prioritize efficiency and community engagement.”

The SENTRI program is designed to provide expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers entering the United States. Participants enjoy reduced wait times at designated ports of entry, making cross-border travel more efficient and convenient.

Since its establishment 18 years ago, the SENTRI Enrollment Center at the Laredo Port of Entry has played a vital role in facilitating the trusted traveler process. The center assists applicants by reviewing applications, conducting interviews, verifying biometrics, and finalizing enrollment details.

To better serve the community and accommodate growing demand, the SENTRI Enrollment Center has expanded its hours of operation. The center is now open:

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The facility is located at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, 400 San Eduardo Avenue, Laredo, Texas, 78040. For inquiries, the center can be reached at (956) 523-7399.

For more information about Trusted Traveler Programs or to begin the application process, please visit https://ttp.dhs.gov.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.