San Diego Sector Border Patrol reports major meth, cocaine seizures over two-week period

SAN DIEGO — During the recent federal government shutdown, Border Patrol agents in the San Diego Sector continued to protect the nation from cross-border smuggling of illicit narcotics and contraband. In a series of enforcement actions over a two-week period, agents seized approximately 318 pounds of methamphetamine, and nearly 72 pounds of cocaine.

San Diego Border Patrol seizures.

On Oct. 28, agents from the San Clemente Station stopped a vehicle traveling north on Interstate 5. A Border Patrol K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics and a subsequent search of the rear storage compartment uncovered 25 packages of methamphetamine weighing 197.64 pounds, with an estimated street value of $316,224. The driver, a U.S. citizen, the vehicle, and narcotics were turned over to local authorities for prosecution.

On Oct. 29, agents from the San Clemente Station stopped another vehicle on I-5 North. A Border Patrol K-9 alert led to the discovery of five packages. The contents tested positive for methamphetamine, with a total weight of 120.37 pounds and an estimated street value of $192,592. The driver, a lawfully admitted permanent resident of Mexican nationality, and the narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for prosecution. The vehicle was seized by Border Patrol.

Border Patrol agents in San Clemente made a third major drug bust on Nov. 11 after conducting a vehicle stop on I-5 North. A Border Patrol K-9 sniff yielded an alert, and a subsequent search uncovered 25 packages of cocaine in the trunk with a total weight of 71.65 pounds and an estimated value of $617,500. The driver and passenger both U.S. citizens, and the narcotics were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for prosecution. The vehicle was seized by Border Patrol.

“These recent enforcement actions illustrate the teamwork and tenacity of our Border Patrol agents and law enforcement partners,” said San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Justin De La Torre. “We are aggressively targeting the Foreign Terrorist Organizations responsible for bringing these deadly products into the U.S. and ask for the public’s help in dismantling the cartels by not using illicit drugs.”

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance along corridors of egress away from our nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact 911 or San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.