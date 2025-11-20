Chairman Comer Delivers Remarks in Support of the District of Columbia Cash Bail Reform Act
WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today spoke in support of H.R. 5214, the District of Columbia Cash Bail Reform Act, a bill introduced by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), to amend the D.C. criminal code to require the posting of cash bail and ensure anyone charged with a violent crime is detained while awaiting trial.
Below are Chairman Comer’s prepared remarks:
Thank you, Mr. Speaker.
Cashless bail allows dangerous, violent criminals on our streets.
For far too long, dangerous criminals have been allowed to roam the streets of D.C., posing a threat to the general public.
Progressive, activist judges are currently allowed to release criminals to D.C.’s streets with only a promise that they will not re-offend and will return to court for their trial date.
The D.C. Cash Bail Reform Act would take away a judge’s ability to release these violent criminals.
It would require judges to hold anyone charged with a violent crime before trial, and it would impose cash bail or bail bonds on anyone charged with a range of public-safety or law-and-order offenses.
This is a smart and long overdue reform that rectifies the ill-conceived policies currently enacted in the District.
I urge all of my colleagues to support this common sense, public safety bill, and I thank Representative Stefanik for her leadership on this issue and the National Fraternal Order of Police for their support.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.