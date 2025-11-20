Chairman Comer Delivers Remarks in Support of the District of Columbia Cash Bail Reform Act

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today spoke in support of H.R. 5214, the District of Columbia Cash Bail Reform Act, a bill introduced by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), to amend the D.C. criminal code to require the posting of cash bail and ensure anyone charged with a violent crime is detained while awaiting trial.

Below are Chairman Comer’s prepared remarks:

Thank you, Mr. Speaker.

Cashless bail allows dangerous, violent criminals on our streets.

For far too long, dangerous criminals have been allowed to roam the streets of D.C., posing a threat to the general public.

Progressive, activist judges are currently allowed to release criminals to D.C.’s streets with only a promise that they will not re-offend and will return to court for their trial date.

The D.C. Cash Bail Reform Act would take away a judge’s ability to release these violent criminals.

It would require judges to hold anyone charged with a violent crime before trial, and it would impose cash bail or bail bonds on anyone charged with a range of public-safety or law-and-order offenses.

This is a smart and long overdue reform that rectifies the ill-conceived policies currently enacted in the District.

I urge all of my colleagues to support this common sense, public safety bill, and I thank Representative Stefanik for her leadership on this issue and the National Fraternal Order of Police for their support.