New Orleans Man Guilty of Drug Trafficking and Firearms Offenses

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA –BRYAN TURNER (“TURNER”), age 20, pleaded guilty on September 24, 2025 before U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance to conspiracy to distribute, and possess with intent to distribute, controlled substances, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(C), 841(b)(1)(D), and 846; possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(C), 841(b)(1)(D), and 841(b)(2); and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A)(i).

According to court documents, TURNER was selling narcotics in New Orleans since at least 2023. TURNER also conspired with his brother and co-defendant Ryan Johnson to sell narcotics. On March 28, 2024, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at TURNER’s and Johnson’s residence. They recovered firearms belonging to TURNER and Johnson; large quantities of marijuana, tapentadol, and tramadol that TURNER and Johnson intended to sell, as well as a face mask, gloves, and burglary tools.

As to his drug-trafficking convictions, JOHNSON faces up to 20 years in prison, up to a $1,000,000 fine, and at least three years of supervised release. As to his conviction for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years up to life in prison, which must run consecutively to any other count, up to a $250,000 fine, and up to five years of supervised release. Each count also carries a mandatory special assessment fee of $100.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the New Orleans Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney David Berman of the Violent Crime Unit is in charge of the prosecution.