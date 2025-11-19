Three Mexican men plead guilty to, sentenced for illegal reentry

BUFFALO, N.Y.–U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that Erasmo Perez Ruiz, 30, Luis Gerardo Perez Lopez, 29, and Ismael Ivan Perez Lopez, 27, all citizens and nationals of Mexico, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to illegal reentry. They were each sentenced to time served and turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sasha Mascarenhas, who handled the cases, stated that on September 30, 2025, U.S. Border Patrol agents attempted to stop a vehicle that the defendants were riding in, in Amherst, NY. As agents approached the vehicle with emergency lights and sirens activated, the driver, Erasmo Perez Ruiz, fled at a high rate of speed. After a brief chase, the vehicle pulled into a retail parking lot and the three defendants exited the vehicle and ran into a wooded area but were quickly apprehended. Further investigation determined that Erasmo Perez Ruiz was physically removed from the United States two times in April 2014, Luis Gerardo Perez Lopez was physically removed in May 2018, and Ismael Ivan Perez Lopez was physically removed in May 2017.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

The pleas and sentencings are the result of an investigation by U.S. Border Patrol, under the direction of Patrol Agent-in-Charge David Banks.

# # # #