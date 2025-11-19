Kansas Man Sentenced to 5 Years in Federal Prison for Trafficking Firearms into Connecticut

David X. Sullivan, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that BRIAN BAKER, 48, of Scott City, Kansas, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in New Haven to 60 months of imprisonment and three years of supervised release for trafficking firearms into Connecticut.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in May 2023, members of the FBI Waterbury Safe Streets Task Force conducted three controlled purchases of a total of nine firearms, and one controlled purchase of cocaine, from Luis Perez in Waterbury. An expanded investigation revealed that Perez was acquiring numerous firearms, most of which were purchased, at Baker’s direction, by individuals from licensed gun dealers in Kansas and then shipped through the U.S. Mail to a stash location maintained by Perez’s associate, Algelly Diaz, in Hartford. Perez then sold the firearms, which included assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, to others throughout Connecticut.

Perez coordinated the purchase of the firearms through Baker in Kansas and Fernando Soto, Jr. in California. Baker, a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history, used straw purchasers to purchase the firearms and then shipped them to Connecticut, or to Soto, who then shipped them to Connecticut and elsewhere.

Between August 2020 and May 2023, one of Baker’s straw purchasers, Ramon Pichardo, purchased at least 73 firearms from a licensed gun dealer in Deerfield, Kansas.

Baker and others involved in the conspiracy were arrested on May 19, 2023. On that date, investigators executed search warrants at locations in Connecticut, Kansas, and California. A search of Perez’s residence and vehicle revealed nine firearms; more than 200 rounds of ammunition; distribution quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine, and fentanyl/heroin; items used to process and package narcotics for street sale; and more than $7,000 in cash. In addition, a search of Diaz’s residence revealed approximately 90 rounds of ammunition, and a search of a package that was shipped to Diaz and seized from the mail stream revealed an additional three firearms.

To date, approximately 34 of the trafficked firearms have been recovered by law enforcement in Connecticut and elsewhere, including one that recovered on August 27, 2022, in San Bernardino, California, at the scene of the homicide of a juvenile.

Baker has been detained since his arrest. On March 26, 2025, he pleaded guilty to one count of firearms trafficking conspiracy, two counts of firearms trafficking, and two counts of mailing nonmailable firearms.

On March 19, 2025, Perez pleaded guilty to one count of firearms trafficking conspiracy, three counts of firearms trafficking, two counts of mailing nonmailable firearms, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine. On April 4, 2025, a jury found him guilty of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He awaits sentencing.

Diaz pleaded guilty and, on February 4, 2025, was sentenced to 48 months of imprisonment.

Soto and Pichardo have pleaded guilty and await sentencing.

This matter has been investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF); Homeland Security Investigations (HSI); the U.S. Postal Inspection Service; the Connecticut State Police; and the Waterbury, Meriden, Hartford, Manchester, East Hartford, West Hartford, and Chino (Calif.) Police Departments.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Natasha M. Freismuth and Christopher J. Lembo through the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Program.

U.S. Attorney Sullivan thanked the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California for their assistance in the investigation and prosecution of this case.