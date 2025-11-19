Final Defendant Sentenced in Major Wiregrass Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Today, Acting United States Attorney Kevin Davidson and Special Agent in Charge Steven Hofer, with the Drug Enforcement Administration New Orleans Division, announced the final sentencing in a large-scale drug trafficking operation that spanned Alabama’s Wiregrass region. On November 4, 2025, 45-year-old Terrell Edwards, of Ozark, Alabama, was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison after a jury found him guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin. Following his prison term, Edwards will serve three years of supervised release. Federal inmates are not eligible for parole.

According to court records, in the spring of 2023, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), along with multiple local law enforcement partners, launched an investigation into suspected drug trafficking by 46-year-old Terrance Edwards — Terrell Edwards’s brother — in Dale and Houston counties. Investigators determined that fifteen individuals, including the Edwards brothers, were involved in a drug trafficking organization responsible for bringing large quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine into the Wiregrass for distribution. Twelve members of the organization were indicted in June 2024, and three additional members were indicted in August 2024.

During the investigation, agents identified Terrance Edwards, also of Ozark, as a major participant who played a significant leadership role within the conspiracy. On March 13, 2025, Terrance Edwards was sentenced to 408 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Other members of the conspiracy and their sentences include:

Deondre Ferebee, 43, of Ozark, Alabama – 210 months in prison; five years of supervised release

Carlos Olivo Ynirio-Sanchez, 24, of the Dominican Republic – 168 months in prison; five years of supervised release

Anthony Williams, 46, of Ozark, Alabama – 156 months in prison; five years of supervised release

Michael Sanford, 54, of Brundidge, Alabama – 150 months in prison; five years of supervised release

Corey Jones, 39, of Midland City, Alabama – 144 months in prison; five years of supervised release

Frazier Franklin, 47, of Dothan, Alabama – 120 months in prison; five years of supervised release

Kevin McLeod, 48, of Enterprise, Alabama – 120 months in prison; five years of supervised release

Aaron Jiles, 46, of Ozark, Alabama – 84 months in prison; five years of supervised release

Cornelius Kilow, 48, of Ariton, Alabama – 84 months in prison; five years of supervised release

Kevon Green, 37, of Ozark, Alabama – 67 months in prison; five years of supervised release

Dontavia Barrow, 46, of Brundidge, Alabama – 60 months in prison; four years of supervised release

Palmere Ritter, 39, of Dothan, Alabama – 44 months in prison; five years of supervised release

Willie C. Matthews, 55, of Fort Walton Beach, Florida – 30 months in prison; three years of supervised release

“The Edwards brothers and their co-conspirators flooded the Wiregrass with illegal narcotics,” said Acting United States Attorney Davidson. “Their sentences reflect our commitment to protecting the people of this district from those who endanger our communities through drug trafficking.”

“This sentencing marks the successful conclusion of a significant investigation that has dismantled a major drug trafficking organization,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Hofer. “For too long, these individuals poisoned our communities with large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin. The substantial sentences handed down send a clear message: the DEA and our law enforcement partners are committed to aggressively pursuing and bringing to justice those who profit from drug distribution. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and health of the citizens in Alabama and across the New Orleans Division.”

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Eufaula Police Department, Dothan Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Dale County Sheriff’s Office, and Ozark Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Chelsea Wilson and Mark Andreu.