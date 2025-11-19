Hamden Woman Charged with Child Sex Trafficking Offenses

David X. Sullivan, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and Michael J. Krol, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), New England, today announced that JAMIRA DENISE MYERS, also known as “Chocolate,” 42, of Hamden, has been charged by federal criminal complaint with sex trafficking and attempted sex trafficking of minors, forced labor and attempted forced labor of minors, and obstruction and attempted obstruction of sex trafficking enforcement.

As alleged in court documents and statements made in court, in July 2025, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (“NCMEC”) reported to the New Haven Police Department that images of a 16-year-old girl had been seen on skipthegames.com, a website that advertises commercial sex services. An HSI Task Force investigation revealed that Myers used the website to post advertisements for sexual services involving the 16-year-old girl and at least four other minor girls between the ages of 14 and 17. Myers arranged meetings between clients and the minors and transported the minors to the meetings, including hotel rooms she rented. Myers initially instructed the minors to rob clients upon meeting them, splitting the stolen money with the minors. She later directed at least one minor girl to engage in sexual acts with clients.

Myers was arrested on October 10, 2025, and is currently detained. If convicted of the most serious charges, she faces a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 15 years and a maximum term of imprisonment of life.

U.S. Attorney Sullivan stressed that a complaint is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. Charges are only allegations and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The matter is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) with assistance from the New Haven Police Department and the Watertown Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Angel M. Krull and Daniel P. Gordon.

To report information that may be helpful to the investigation and prosecution of this matter, please call the HSI Tip Line at 1-866-347-2423. To report cases of child exploitation, please visit https://report.cybertip.org.