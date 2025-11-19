Two men arrested and charged with illegal re-entry

BUFFALO, NY-U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that two defendants were charged in separate criminal complaints with illegal re-entry, which carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Named in the complaints are:

Evaristo Calixto Miranda Lopez, 37, a native and citizen of Guatemala. On November 2, 2025, Miranda Lopez was encountered by law enforcement in Cheektowaga, NY. As law enforcement approached, Miranda Lopez fled but was caught and detained. He did not have any legal status or immigration documents that would allow him to remain in the United States legally. Miranda Lopez was physically removed from the United States in both August and September of 2019.

Jairo Anain Roman Murillo, 26, a native and citizen of Honduras. On October 29, 2025, Roman Murillo was encountered by law enforcement in Hamburg, NY. As law enforcement approached, he fled. After an extensive search, law enforcement found Roman Murillo hiding in the woods. Roman Murillo did not have any legal status or immigration documents that would allow him to remain in the United States legally and he was taken into custody. Roman Murillo was physically removed from the United States in November 2019.

The defendants made initial appearances before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer and were detained.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

The complaints are the culmination of an investigation by U.S. Border Patrol Buffalo Station, under the direction of Patrol Agent-in-Charge David Banks. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sasha Mascarenhas.

The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

