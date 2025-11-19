Four men arrested and charged with illegal re-entry

BUFFALO, NY-U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that two defendants were charged in separate criminal complaints with illegal re-entry, which carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison and a $250,000 fine. In addition, two other defendants were charged in separate complaints with unlawful re-entry after certain convictions, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Named in the complaints are:

Mario Dario Cao-Tzul a.k.a. Mario Hernandez-Lopez, 38, a native and citizen of Guatemala. On November 6, 2025, law enforcement encountered Cao-Tzul following a traffic stop of a vehicle that he was driving in Amherst, NY. Cao-Tzul was illegally present in the United States without any valid immigration documents that would allow him to remain. A subsequent records check determined that Cao-Tzul was physically removed from the United States in August 2010, April 2013, and May 2019.

Miguel Ibarra-Saavedra, 43, a native and citizen of Mexico. On November 3, 2025, Ibarra-Saavedra was encountered by law enforcement in West Seneca, NY, as they conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle he was riding in. When questioned about citizenship, Ibarra-Saavedra stated that he did not have any legal status or immigration documents that would allow him to remain in the United States legally. A records check determined that Ibarra-Saavedra was physically removed from the United States in January 2008 and February 2008.

Pedri Servin Grimaldo, 53, and Luis Alberto Servin Sanchez, 47, both natives and citizens of Mexico. On November 3, 2025, Servin Grimaldo and Servin Sanchez were encountered by law enforcement following the traffic stop of a vehicle the two men were passengers in near a construction site in West Seneca, NY. Neither defendant had any valid immigration documents that would allow them to remain in the United States. A records check determined that Servin Grimaldo was convicted of felony charges in the State of Florida in August 1995 and February 1999. In October 2001, Servin Grimaldo was physically removed from the United States. Servin Sanchez was convicted of a felony charge in September 2001 in the State of North Carolina. He was physically removed from the United States in December 2001. In August 2004 Servin Sanchez was found to be in the United States unlawfully and was physically removed once again in September 2004. In October 2008, Servin Sanchez was again found to be in the United States unlawfully and was physically removed in December 2009.

The defendants made initial appearances before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer and were detained.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

The complaints are the culmination of an investigation by U.S. Border Patrol Buffalo Station, under the direction of Patrol Agent-in-Charge David Banks. The case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Brendan W. Fitzgerald.

The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

