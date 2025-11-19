Afghan National Sentenced to Serve 15 Years in Federal Prison After Plotting Election Day Terror Attack in the United States

OKLAHOMA CITY – ABDULLAH HAJI ZADA, 19, a native and citizen of Afghanistan and U.S. lawful permanent resident, has been sentenced to serve the statutory maximum of 180 months in federal prison for knowingly receiving, attempting to receive, and conspiring to receive a firearm and ammunition to be used to commit a federal crime of terrorism.

According to court documents, Zada and a co-conspirator received two AK-47-style rifles and 500 rounds of ammunition, knowing that the firearms and ammunition would be used in connection with a terrorist attack on Election Day in November 2024, on behalf of the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), a designated foreign terrorist organization. Zada was arrested with his co-conspirator, NASIR AHMAD TAWHEDI, 28, also a citizen of Afghanistan, in October 2024.

“Zada was welcomed into the United States and provided with all the opportunities available to residents of our Nation, yet he chose to embrace terrorism and plot an ISIS-inspired attack on Election Day,” said John A. Eisenberg, Assistant Attorney General for National Security. “Today’s sentence, and Zada’s eventual removal from the United States, reflect the seriousness of his betrayal and our commitment to using every tool at our disposal to detect and disrupt such plots.”

“With today’s sentencing, Zada will pay the price for participating in a plot last year to conduct an ISIS-inspired Election Day terrorist attack,” said Assistant Director Donald Holstead of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division. “Detecting and preventing acts of terrorism against the American people is an essential part of the FBI’s mission. We will continue working closely with our law enforcement partners to protect our communities.”

“The sentence today reflects the gravity of the planned terrorist attack, which was thwarted by the exceptional work of law enforcement,” said United States Attorney Robert J. Troester for the Western District of Oklahoma. “The Department of Justice remains vigilant and focused to detect, deter, and disrupt acts of terrorism and hold offenders accountable.”

“By hatching a violent plot against the United States on behalf of ISIS, the defendant and his co-conspirator shamefully turned their backs on the country that provided them safety and refuge,” said FBI Oklahoma City Special Agent in Charge Doug Goodwater. “I’m extremely proud of the swift and coordinated action taken by the Oklahoma City Joint Terrorism Task Force as soon as this disturbing plan was uncovered. The FBI and our law enforcement partners will never relent in our fight against terrorism, and in protecting the American people from those who wish them harm.”

Zada, who was 17 at the time of his arrest, entered his guilty plea as an adult on April 17, 2025. As part of the plea agreement, Zada stipulated to the entry of a judicial order of removal from the United States to Afghanistan following his term of incarceration. Zada acknowledged that the order of removal would terminate his lawful permanent resident status. Zada also waived his right to appeal the conviction except in limited circumstances or seek any form of appeal or relief from his removal and deportation, including but not limited to, seeking asylum.

At a sentencing hearing today, U.S. District Judge Scott L. Palk sentenced Zada to serve 180 months in federal prison. In announcing the sentence, Judge Palk emphasized the seriousness of the offense, the need to provide just punishment, and the need to afford adequate deterrence to criminal conduct.

Zada’s co-conspirator, Tawhedi, pleaded guilty on June 13, 2025, to two terrorism-related offenses: conspiring and attempting to provide material support and resources to ISIS, a designated terrorist organization, and receiving, attempting to receive, and conspiring to receive firearms and ammunition in furtherance of a federal crime of terrorism. At sentencing, Tawhedi faces a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison for the material support charge and up to 15 years in prison for the firearms charge. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Upon completion of any sentence, Zada and Tawhedi will be permanently removed from the United States and barred from reentry under stipulated judicial orders of removal to Afghanistan.

The FBI Oklahoma City Field Office’s Joint Terrorism Task Force—which includes Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, U.S. Marshals Service, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the Edmond Police Department, the Moore Police Department, the Oklahoma City Police Department, the Oklahoma City Community College Police Department, and the Oklahoma City University Police Department—investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jessica L. Perry and Matt Dillon for the Western District of Oklahoma and Assistant U.S. Attorney Everett McMillian, previously with the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section, along with other trial attorneys from the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section, prosecuted the case. Trial Attorney Mark Stoneman of the Money Laundering, Narcotics, and Forfeiture Section, who previously served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma, also assisted with the prosecution.