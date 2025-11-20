Cleer Audio Introduces ARC 3 Open-Ear Earbuds in Three Editions for Sports, Gaming, and Music This Holiday Season

Cleer Arc 3 Series

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cleer Audio —an award-winning, industry-leading headphone and smart speaker manufacturer—showcases the Arc 3 Series Open-Ear Earbuds, available in three distinct variations: Arc 3 for music lovers on the go, Arc 3 Sport for active lifestyles, and Arc 3 Gaming for gaming enthusiasts. Each model is purpose-designed and built to elevate your experience, perfectly tailored to your passion and a perfect holiday gift for every family member.The Arc 3 Series comes with a LED Smart Touch Screen case featuring an interior mirror, multiple screen modes for easy control, and built-in UV-C sterilization to keep your earbuds clean. Battery life reaches up to 50 hours for Arc 3 and Arc 3 Gaming, and 40 hours for Arc 3 Sport Pro, with a 5-minute quick charge for fast power on the go.Designed for comfort and awareness, the Arc 3 Series features an open-ear hook design with an ergonomic shape, soft materials, and adjustable hinge height for a perfect fit. Resting comfortably over your ear without sealing, they let you enjoy music while staying aware of your surroundings—whether jogging, doing yard work, gaming at the bus stop, or grocery shopping—helping you stay connected and security-conscious.The earbuds deliver high-fidelity, immersive sound with Dolby Atmos optimization and head tracking, aptX™ Lossless, Snapdragon Sound™ certification, and LDAC Hi-Res audio for ultra-clear wireless playback. Advanced multi-functional technology includes voice control, Bluetooth 5.4 multi-point connectivity, and noise-reduction microphones supported by Qualcomm cVc (Clear Voice Capture) for crystal-clear calls in any environment.Additional features include the free Cleer+ app for customizable sound performance, battery monitoring, and a step counter. Durable and reliable, the Arc 3 Series earbuds are IPX7 water- and sweat-resistant, ensuring performance in any activity.Arc 3 Series Features:• All-Day Comfort: Open-ear design with flexible hinge, lightweight (under 12 g per earbud, 130 g with case).• Premium Audio: 16.2 mm Neodymium Dynamic Driver, Lossless audio, aptX™ Lossless, aptX Adaptive, LDAC, AAC, SBC, and Snapdragon Sound™ S5 Gen 2 certification. Frequency response 50 Hz–40 kHz.• Immersive Experience: Dolby Atmos optimization, Spatial Audio with head tracking, Cleer AVC (auto volume control).• Crystal-Clear Calls: Noise-reducing microphones, aptX™ Voice technology, wind noise reduction.• Connectivity: USB-C, Bluetooth 5.4 Multipoint—seamlessly switch between two connected devices.• Intuitive Controls: On-device touch controls for playback and volume, voice and head gesture commands with 6-axis motion sensor.• Smart Charging Case: LED touchscreen with touch controls, mirror inside lid, wireless charging support, UV-C light for sterilization.• Battery Life: Arc 3 & Arc 3 Gaming—50 h total (10 h earbuds + 40 h case), 5 min quick charge. Arc 3 Sport Pro—40 h total (8 h earbuds + 32 h case), supports health tracking (blood oxygen, heart rate).• Durability: IPX7 water- and sweat-resistant, intensity-proof rating.• Anti-Loss Detection: Earbuds beep if dropped.• Compatibility: Works with Android and iOS.• Cleer+ App: Customize sound, monitor battery, track steps.ABOUT CLEER AUDIO – www.cleeraudio.com Established in 2015, Cleer Audio offers award-winning high-performance headphones and smart speakers that break free from conventional thinking, allowing users to experience freedom through unparalleled sound. The brand is committed to elevating and transforming every experience through audio, creating with intention, and anticipating consumers’ needs before they are even recognized. Based in San Diego, California, Cleer has earned multiple CES Innovation Awards and Red Dot Design Awards for its cutting-edge, first-to-market innovations. The company is devoted to pioneering breakthrough, award-winning audio technologies with uncompromising sound performance.

