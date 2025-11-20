Psychiatric Care Florida Launches Advanced Mobile AMPA TMS Treatment in West Palm Beach and Boynton Beach

Psychiatric Care Florida Mobile TMS Service Sarah Youssef, M.D. FAPA & Founder of Psychiatric Care Florida Psychiatric Care Florida

Introducing concierge-level access to accelerated, mobile AMPA TMS treatment for patients seeking innovative, physician-directed mental health care.

Mental health care should be accessible, innovative and tailored to each individual, not limited by transportation, scheduling or tradition, AMPA represents the next chapter of psychiatric medicine.” — Dr. Sarah Youssef, M.D., FAPA Founder of Psychiatric Care Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Psychiatric Care Florida ( PCF ), a boutique, patient-centered mental health practice founded by board-certified psychiatrist and Clinical TMS Society member Sarah Youssef, M.D., FAPA, is proud to announce that it is the first mental health provider in West Palm Beach and Boynton Beach to offer the cutting-edge AMPA ™ Mobile TMS treatment system — a breakthrough in non-invasive brain stimulation therapy for individuals struggling with depression, anxiety, and other emerging mental health conditions.This exclusive technology allows PCF to deliver powerful, accelerated TMS treatment in as little as three minutes, compared to the traditional 37-minute sessions used in conventional TMS therapy. Unlike standard systems, AMPA™ is fully mobile, making PCF one of the only clinics in the region capable of providing private, concierge-level in-home neuromodulation treatments to eligible patients. This level of personalized delivery is designed to meet the needs of high-performing professionals, executives, caregivers, and individuals who value privacy, convenience, and five-star “white-glove” treatment experiences.“Mental health care should be accessible, innovative and tailored to each individual, not limited by transportation, scheduling or tradition,” said Dr. Sarah Youssef, M.D., FAPA, Founder of Psychiatric Care Florida. “AMPA represents the next chapter of psychiatric medicine. Offering it both in clinic and through a concierge level mobile service reflects our belief that patients deserve treatment options that meet them where they are, clinically, emotionally and physically. Healing should feel safe, dignified and personalized.”AMPA™ also supports accelerated and emerging treatment protocols, including a research-based “one-day protocol” designed to condense six weeks of stimulation into one day when paired with neuroplasticity-enhancing medication. PCF will play a leading role in educating the public and medical community as research-driven indications expand beyond depression and anxiety.As AMPA™ systems gain attention, PCF is committed to leading the region in evidence based, physician guided TMS treatment, delivering care that is personalized, ethical and grounded in best medical practice.EARLY ACCESS REQUEST NOW OPEN — LIMITED PATIENT ACCEPTANCEDue to anticipated demand and the exclusivity of mobile concierge appointments, early access inquiries are now being accepted for patients seeking priority scheduling. Those interested in learning more, joining the waitlist or determining eligibility may:Visit: www.PsychiatricCareFlorida.com Call: (561) 336-4790Patients seeking concierge mobile treatment are encouraged to inquire early, as availability will be limited and reserved for qualified candidates only.About Psychiatric Care FloridaPsychiatric Care Florida is a boutique mental health practice providing personalized, all-inclusive psychiatric care including medication management, psychotherapy, Esketamine (Spravato), and interventional treatments such as TMS. PCF supports children, teens, adults, seniors, pregnant and postpartum patients, veterans, first responders and is LGBTQ+ friendly. With offices in West Palm Beach and Boynton Beach, PCF blends evidence-based medicine with creativity, compassion, and a healing-focused therapeutic environment.

