Max B Announces Wavesgiving 2025: A Celebration of Music, Redemption, and Community Renewal

Abraham Lincoln Houses, Harlem, NY

Max B's Wavesgiving: Charly Wingate, aka Max B, fresh from prison release on 11/9, hosts epic giveaway at Abraham Lincoln Houses with The Defiant Foundation.

It's bigger than Nino Brown, declares Wingate. God feeds the people; I'm just a vessel he used to feed the people.” — Max B

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charly Wingate, known to the world as Max B, was released from NJ state prison on November 9—literally 10 days ago—and is already making a powerful impact by bringing WavesGiving back to the community where it all started.

Harlem legend Max B is riding high on

"WaveTime," channeling his energy into this monumental giveaway event at Abraham Lincoln Houses. "It's bigger than Nino Brown," declares Wingate, promising an unforgettable day of support for 500 families for the community that stood by him.

Presented by Max B in collaboration with the Defiant Foundation, this event catapults the start of Max's charitable deeds. "God feeds the people; I'm just a vessel he used to feed the people," says Max B, embodying humility and purpose.

The Defiant Foundation is a non-profit organization focused on advancing economic equity by supporting organizations that serve marginalized and under-sourced communities, while creating opportunities for young adults, especially those who are aspiring artists, musicians, and athletes—as well as those from economically distressed areas. With an acute focus on programs for education, leadership and entrepreneurship, the foundation aims to empower the next generation with the knowledge, access, and support needed for long-term stability, prosperity, and community upliftment.

We are a collective of passionate contributors fueled by a shared vision of a world where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. Our mission is to empower individuals and communities to break the cycle of poverty by ensuring equitable access to resources, education, and opportunity. We believe in the power of community support and systems designed to uplift rather than exclude.

In an upcoming press conference scheduled for November 20, community leaders will passionately advocate for unifying fractured neighborhoods through collaborative initiatives that promote dialogue and mutual understanding. The agenda includes strategies to combat recidivism by expanding rehabilitation programs, job training, and support systems for formerly incarcerated individuals to break cycles of reoffending.

Additionally, the event will spotlight gun violence awareness, urging for enhanced regulations, mental health resources, and educational campaigns aimed at youth to foster safer, more resilient communities. Speakers include but will not be limited to Erik Cliette Executive Director 100 Black Men, Iesha Sekou, CEO of Street Corner Resources, Max B, and Steve Carless, Founder of The Defiant Foundation and Defiant Records.

Thanks to sponsors: The Defiant Foundation, Defiant Records, EMG, Blue Ninja Media Group, Black Lives Matter Foundation,

Always Civil, The Cut, HCC, No Dubz Trendy Brit Agency, 63 Auto, DJ KidNu and Desiree Hill.

This powerhouse gathering honors Max B's stomping grounds, delivering resources and inspiration. Join the wave—empowerment starts here!

