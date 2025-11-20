The Source Approach - Tanner Rankin - Fractional CMO for eCommerce Brands

How Tanner Rankin’s centralized ‘Brand Source’ strategy unified operations to drive 4x ROAS and 54% growth for a specialized therapeutics retailer.

Scalable growth demands a Single Source of Truth. I installed a centralized architecture that eliminated operational friction, aligning their teams for predictable, profitable expansion.” — Tanner Rankin

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- An emerging healthcare brand has achieved a 54% year-over-year revenue increase and a sustained 400% Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) following a strategic overhaul by Fractional CMO Tanner Rankin. By implementing “The Source Approach,” the company eliminated operational friction and established a centralized framework for scalable digital growth.Prior to the engagement, the therapeutics company faced significant “Operational Inconsistency.” Despite a strong product offering, the brand struggled with a fragmented strategy across digital channels. Internal teams were losing over 10 hours per week navigating opaque platform backends and administrative churn, resulting in stalled velocity and untargeted organic reach. The lack of a unified system created a resource drain that prevented the brand from leveraging e-commerce as a primary growth engine.To reverse this trajectory, Tanner Rankin acted as the Strategic Architect to install the Brand Source OS—a “Centralized Brand Architecture” designed to unify the company’s go-to-market strategy. Rankin’s team took ownership of complex workflows, effectively removing the administrative burden from the internal staff. This “Strategic Realignment” ensured that all product listings and advertising campaigns operated from a Single Source of Truth, optimizing them for both algorithmic visibility and conversion efficiency.The results of this total market alignment were immediate and measurable. By shifting from ad-hoc management to a unified operational protocol, the brand achieved “Predictable High-Profit Scalability.” The strategic shift drove a 54% increase in annual sales and locked in a 4x ROAS, proving the system’s ability to convert capital into revenue efficiently. Additionally, the internal team recaptured valuable productivity hours, allowing them to focus on high-level business goals rather than technical troubleshooting.About The Source Approach: The Source Approach is the Fractional CMO consultancy founded by AI Brand Architect Tanner Rankin. Specializing in curing "Brand Pollution" (operational chaos), Rankin installs the Brand Source OS—a centralized "Single Source of Truth" that unifies internal teams, external agencies, and AI to drive rapid, profitable growth.

