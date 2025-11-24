Grapherry Announces Scalable Waste-Derived Graphene Production for Battery, Agriculture, and Composite Applications

Grapherry upcycles carbon waste into low-cost, sustainable graphene to power next-generation materials and clean-tech applications.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grapherry Inc., a Chicago-based clean-tech materials company, today announced a breakthrough in the industrial-scale production of high-quality, cost-effective graphene derived directly from carbon waste. This achievement marks a major step toward making graphene — often called the “wonder material” for its strength, conductivity, and versatility — broadly accessible for real-world applications. As global demand grows for sustainable materials, Grapherry’s technology represents a scalable pathway to produce high-quality graphene from waste streams.Supported by mHUB Chicago, CURRENT, and the Illinois Science and Technology Coalition, Grapherry has accelerated development of its IP-protected, continuous-flow graphene manufacturing platform. Grapherry’s approach aligns with the global shift toward low-cost, scalable, circular-material technologies.Grapherry uses an energy-efficient process to upcycle carbon-rich waste into industrial-grade graphene suitable for applications in energy storage, advanced composites, agriculture, and construction with potential to impact multi-trillion dollar market. By replacing conventional, energy-intensive graphene fabrication methods, Grapherry’s process dramatically reduces environmental impact — transforming waste that would otherwise be discarded into high-value, performance-enhancing material.In collaboration with the University of Illinois Chicago, the company is currently piloting its graphene with battery manufacturers and agricultural companies, validating improvements in electrode performance, soil health, and composite reinforcement. These pilots highlight the diverse potential of waste-derived graphene to advance next-generation energy devices, sustainable building materials, and regenerative agricultural practices.“Grapherry was founded on a simple but powerful idea — that carbon waste can be transformed into valuable materials that serve people and the planet,” said Namrita Berry, President of Grapherry. “Our mission is to make graphene affordable, scalable, and accessible, unlocking its potential across industries while advancing a sustainable, carbon-smart future.”To support innovation across sectors, Grapherry is making graphene samples available for testing by researchers, product developers, and industrial partners. Samples may be requested at info@grapherry.org.As part of its application-driven strategy, Grapherry has also introduced Rutz Soil Enhancer™, a graphene-enhanced soil amendment that demonstrates how waste-derived graphene can deliver practical, performance-based benefits in agriculture.For media or partnership inquiries, please contact press@grapherry.org.About Grapherry Inc.Grapherry Inc. is a Chicago-based clean-tech company pioneering sustainable, waste-derived graphene production using IP-protected continuous-flow technologies. Grapherry delivers affordable, scalable graphene solutions for energy storage, composites, soil enhancement, construction, and other high-impact applications. Its mission is to accelerate the global transition to low-carbon, circular-material technologies.Website: https://www.grapherry.org

