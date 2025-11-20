General Hospital Star Rory Gibson Wraps His First Full-Length Feature Film How Jessica Died

General Hospital's Rory Gibson on the set of How Jessica Died

The psychological thriller has completed its 21 days of principal photography and is now in post-production

Once I reached out to one contact, the idea snowballed and other industry friends joined in to support the project.” — Writer/Director Rich Nathanson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gibson, who has been setting the small screen ablaze as Michael Corinthos on General Hospital, is taking his talent from Port Charles to the big screen in a chilling new thriller that explores trust, control, and survival.How Jessica Died was written and directed by WGA and Emmy-nominated Rich Nathanson who has previously sold feature scripts to Sony and MGM and has worked for Showtime, Warners, Disney, Nickelodeon, and Discovery. This is his first movie as writer/director.Mark David is the Director of Photography. Visual Effects by Teaspoon VFX (Black Panther, Dr. Strange, For All Mankind). Paul Michael will be mixing the sound for Dolby Atmos.Nathanson jokingly asked his friend Michael Price, a writer/producer on The Simpsons, if he would mind having lunch with a Simpsons fan to help raise money for his film’s post-production. Price quickly said yes. A shocked Nathanson revealed he was joking but later, when his industry colleagues heard about it they all lined up to be part of these money raising lunches with fans.Among the volunteers for in-person lunches are Penn Jillette ( Penn & Teller ), Bill Prady (creator of The Big Bang Theory with Chuck Lorre), Steven Banks (head writer for SpongeBob SquarePants), Peter Atkins (writer Hellraiser II, III and IV and Wishmaster), Todd Sheridan Perry (Marvel VFX supervisor), Adam Rifkin (director Detroit Rock City, The Dark Backward, writer Small Soldiers and Mousehunt, currently directing Toad starring James Franco and Tiffany Haddish), and of course, Michael Price.Production photos and trailer: How Jessica Died website

The How Jessica Died Pitch Video

