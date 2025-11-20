Hidey Style Ends the No-Show Sock Struggle This Black Friday with Austrian Crystal Innovation

Hidey Style Socks

Award-Winning Entrepreneur Shannon Kehrer Brings 20% Off Solution That Started with Scissors and a Pair of Flats

I was so tired of no-show socks constantly sliding off my feet that I grabbed a pair of ankle socks, put them on with my flats, and literally cut out the design you see now” — Shannon Kehrer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hidey Style, the innovative sock brand founded by entrepreneur Shannon Kehrer, announces 20% off their signature Austrian crystal liner socks on Amazon from November 20th through December 2nd. The Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion celebrates a solution born from pure frustration, socks that actually stay on your feet instead of bunching underneath them.What began as an impromptu DIY project in Shannon's home has transformed into an award-winning business recognized by the US House of Representatives as Outstanding Young Achiever in 2018 and named Rising Star Business of the Year by Mayor Karen Goh in 2019. The simple yet revolutionary design features a comfortable anklet adorned with genuine Austrian crystals, proving that functional innovation and everyday elegance can coexist perfectly."I was so tired of no-show socks constantly sliding off my feet that I grabbed a pair of ankle socks, put them on with my flats, and literally cut out the design you see now," says Shannon Kehrer, founder and CEO of Hidey Style. "I knew if I left an anklet, the sock wouldn't slip off. It worked for me, and after realizing millions of other people had the same problem, I knew I had to make this happen."The journey from frustrated 19-year-old to successful entrepreneur wasn't without challenges. Kehrer spent two years building her credit score after being denied by numerous traditional banks. Her breakthrough came through Access Plus Capital, a community development financial institution that provided the $20,000 loan she needed to launch production. She worked with factories for over a year, sending samples back and forth until every detail met her exacting standards. Hidey Socks feature breathable bamboo fiber for all-day comfort, a specialized gel section to prevent blisters, and the signature Austrian crystal-adorned anklet that keeps socks securely in place while adding a touch of sparkle to any shoe. The innovative design works seamlessly with flats, heels, ankle boots, and sneakers, allowing wearers to transform their entire shoe wardrobe with confidence.Unlike traditional no-show socks that disappear under your heel mid-stride, Hidey Socks stay exactly where they're supposed to be. The comfortable anklet design ensures the sock remains secure without feeling tight or restrictive, while the crystals peek out just enough to add personality without overwhelming your look. Each pair represents Shannon's personal commitment to solving real problems with thoughtful, high-quality products.The Black Friday Cyber Monday promotion is managed by Space Command , a San Diego-based Amazon agency specializing in expert-led strategies, ensuring Hidey Style reaches customers seeking innovative solutions to everyday frustrations.Shannon hand-picked every detail of Hidey Socks, from the breathable bamboo chosen for comfort to the sparkling Austrian crystals selected for everyday elegance. Every pair reflects her passion for bringing confidence and comfort to every person's step, backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee that demonstrates her commitment to quality.For more information about Hidey Style's complete collection and the story behind the brand, visit HideyStyle.com.The 20% off Black Friday promotion runs from November 20th through December 2nd, giving shoppers the perfect opportunity to solve their sock struggles while adding a touch of sparkle to their step.About Hidey StyleHidey Style was founded in 2019 by Shannon Kehrer, who designed the revolutionary Hidey Socks at age 19 to solve the universal problem of no-show socks that constantly slip off. Featuring a comfortable anklet adorned with Austrian crystals, breathable bamboo fiber, and a gel section to prevent blisters, Hidey Socks stay securely in place while adding everyday elegance to any shoe. The brand has received numerous accolades including the US House of Representatives Outstanding Young Achiever Award (2018) and Rising Star Business of the Year (2019). Hidey Style is committed to empowering individuals with confidence and comfort in every step while giving back to the community through charitable donations and sock donations to those in need.

