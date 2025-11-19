'Feminine Finance Code' Empowers Women to Break Money Barriers and Build Wealth with Confidence, Clarity, Inner Strength

Photo of Author Eva Deneux Cover of the Feminine Finance Code by Eva Deneux

Eva Deneux offers an honest, relatable, and empowering guide that shows women how to rise from survival mode into a life of purpose, prosperity, and self-worth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women are not failing at money. The system was never built with them in mind—and the guidance they do receive often comes wrapped in financial jargon with a “bro finance” tone.

In The Feminine Finance Code: Breaking Money Chains and Building Wealth with Strength, Soul, and Self-Worth, Eva Deneux delivers a powerfully refreshing approach to personal finance. She speaks directly to women, centering the conversation on mindset, healing, and reclaiming self-value.

The book arrives at a critical time. Although women control record levels of purchasing power, their financial anxiety is at an all-time high, with many navigating major life transitions such as rebuilding after a career interruption, divorce, or burnout.

The Feminine Finance Code blends practical financial frameworks with emotional insight, offering a holistic path rooted in feminine strengths like intuition, grace, and resilience. It combines checklists, strategies, and mindset exercises with real-world money tools.

Deneux was inspired to write this book after realizing how many women—no matter their background—feel trapped in patterns of financial stress and self-silencing. Her mission was to create a relatable, nonjudgmental resource that helps women identify emotional blocks, rewrite limiting beliefs, and build a sustainable money system aligned with their values and lifestyle. In doing so, she invites readers to claim not just financial stability, but financial power.

Perfect for fans of We Should All Be Millionaires and You Are a Badass at Making Money, The Feminine Finance Code teaches readers how to create harmony between wealth and well-being—allowing money to become a tool for freedom instead of fear.

Deneux brings authenticity, strength, and heartfelt wisdom to her work. Her leadership experience, military background, and personal transformation uniquely position her to guide women through both the emotional and logistical aspects of financial growth. She champions women’s empowerment through coaching, workshops, and writing designed to help readers build lives rooted in self-worth, purpose, and prosperity.

Secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/bw4NmEa. Early Amazon readers call the book “a balm for women who’ve been told they’re bad with money” and “a clear path to female empowerment.”

