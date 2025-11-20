Celebrate the Start of Ski Season: Midwest's Largest Ski Resorts to Open Thanksgiving Weekend

Granite Peak in Wausau, WI Snowriver Mountain Resort in Wakefield, MI Lutsen Mountains in Lutsen, MN

WAUSAU , WI, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midwest Family Ski Resorts, operator of the region’s largest ski destinations—Lutsen Mountains, Granite Peak, and Snowriver Mountain Resort—today announced the official opening of the 2025-2026 winter season will be Friday, November 28. With the longest slopes, fastest lifts, and best scenery in the Midwest, the resorts are inviting skiers and snowboarders to kick off the season and hit their favorite terrain right after Thanksgiving day.

For the first time this Thanksgiving weekend, skiers at Lutsen Mountains can ski top-to-bottom runs on Eagle Mountain. The high-speed Raptor lift reaches the summit in just three minutes, offering sweeping views of Lake Superior. Visitors can also enjoy the North Shore’s famous music scene, après ski at the new Lofty Gondola and dine at the area’s newest restaurant, Charlie’s Alpine Bistro.

Granite Peak will open with two or three lifts and several runs including summit routes, terrain park features, and beginner runs. The resort is known for its family-friendly atmosphere, state-of-the-art snowmaking and grooming, and central location easily assessable from cities including Chicago, Milwaukee, Madison and Minneapolis.

Snowriver Mountain Resort, formerly known as the separate resorts of Indianhead and Blackjack, has undergone a $15 million investment transformation over the past three years. The resort will open with the U.P.’s only high-speed lift, Voyageur, along with a beginner lift and access to some of its most popular runs.

Whether you're a seasoned skier or new to the slopes, Thanksgiving weekend offers the chance to create cherished memories with family and friends at the Midwest’s top ski destinations. Make plans now to experience the thrill of early-season snow, winter adventures and festive après experiences.

Key Highlights:

1) It’s Colder Up North – Located in the northern portion of the Midwest, the resorts have benefited from sustained low temperatures, allowing for extensive early-season snowmaking. This ensures that visitors can enjoy strong conditions for opening weekend.

2) More Skiing, Faster Lifts – All three resorts will debut the Midwest’s longest runs served by high-speed lifts, providing guests with more time on the slopes and less time waiting in line.

3) Legendary Destinations – Each resort offers great deals on lift and lodging packages for Thanksgiving weekend and beyond, plus live music, dining and seasonal festivities. With the Half Price Holidays deal, book a 3–5 night stay anytime from opening day through December 25 and enjoy lift tickets at 50% off holiday rates.

For more information, visit midwestfamilyskiresorts.com or call the central reservations team at 715-845-2845.

About Midwest Family Ski Resorts

Midwest Family Ski Resorts is a premier operator of three iconic ski areas in the upper Midwest: Granite Peak (WI), Lutsen Mountains (MN), and Snowriver Mountain Resort (MI). Known for their family-friendly environment and dedication to delivering unforgettable winter adventures, Midwest Family Ski Resorts offers legendary experiences across all three resorts. With a focus on exceptional service, state-of-the-art facilities, and a passion for winter sports, Midwest Family Ski Resorts properties are the go-to destinations for skiers and snowboarders of all levels throughout the Midwest.

